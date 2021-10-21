ST. PETERSBURG — Kevin Gates will perform Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Gates transformed into one of the most impactful and inimitable rappers in the game by simply being himself. Nearly 15 years into an unbelievable career, he doesn’t chase trends. He doesn’t censor himself. He doesn’t hold back. Instead, he speaks his mind and fulfills every promise.
It’s why the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native has racked up 6 billion streams, 6 billion views, and dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold certifications. It’s why he’s logged four Top 5 entries on the Billboard Top 200 in addition to seven Top 5 entries on both the Top Rap Albums Chart and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Charts.
It’s why he’s sold out successive headline tours, delivered show-stopping sets at Rolling Loud and JMBLYA, and ignited arenas with Cardi B. It’s why he’s received various high-profile award nominations. It’s why he’s reached rarified air, emerging as second best-selling hip-hop artist of 2016 only behind Drake. It’s why he’s also spawned countless think pieces.
As always, Gates doesn’t compromise on 2021’s “Only the Generals Part II,” from Breadwinners Association/Atlantic Records.