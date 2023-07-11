Is it surprising that some of today’s hottest franchises can be attributed to three 20th century creatives, each born more than 100 years ago?
The partnership between Jack Kirby, born in 1917, and Stan Lee, born in 1922, spawned an entire pantheon of superhero gods and goddesses for Marvel Comics, creating characters and storylines that provide the groundwork for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
And Gene Roddenberry, born in 1921, is the screenwriter, producer, and creator of the original television series “Star Trek,” which debuted on CBS on Sept. 8, 1966. Roddenberry also created both “Star Trek: The Animated Series” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”
None of these legends are still with us: Roddenberry died in 1991, followed by Kirby in 1994. Lee lived the longest of the three, remaining an active creative force until his death in 2018 at age 95.
Their impact on popular culture is a legacy that endures to this day. Their creations will undoubtedly live long and prosper.
Let’s take a look at two new incarnations of the intellectual properties crafted by these individuals.
‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,’ Season 2
The second season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” debuted on June 15 on the streaming service Paramount+.
This season continues to revolve around the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). Pike and company will face increasingly dangerous stakes as they explore uncharted territories and encounter new life and civilizations.
In the first four episodes, storylines have showcased very personal journeys, providing insight into various characters.
For example, in “The Broken Circle,” the season premiere, the U.S.S. Enterprise receives a distress call from Lt. La'An Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong). Vulcan science officer Spock (Ethan Peck) — in command due to the absence of Pike — is denied permission to respond to the request because it came from the mining planet Cajitar IV, which is temporarily under the authority the Klingons.
Believing the consequences of ignoring Noonien-Singh’s entreaty, Spock disobeys Starfleet Admiral Robert April (Adrian Holmes), stealing the Enterprise. Their journey takes them into disputed space, risking renewed hostilities with the Klingons.
The episode offers a glimpse at Spock’s intractability and tenacity. It echoes the character’s willingness to bend or break the rules demonstrated in the two-part episode “The Menagerie” from the original series. In both instances, emotion seems to be the motivation, but Spock logically deduces that the cost of not intervening is potentially more objectionable than the repercussions of disobeying an order.
The script, written by Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman, also shines a light on his insecurity as a commander as well as his ability to adapt quickly under pressure.
The season’s second episode, “Ad Astra per Aspera,” ranks not only among the best episodes of this series, but among the best stories ever told in the franchise. Commander Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) faces a court-martial for violating Starfleet's anti-genetic modification laws by hiding her identity as a genetically-modified Illyrian. Pike taps an Illyrian civil rights attorney to defend her.
Neera Ketoul (Yetide Badaki) practically carries the episode, delivering one impassioned speech after another. It’s a courtroom drama that explores uncomfortable truths about how a seemingly advanced, civilized society can be blind to its own lingering prejudices.
“Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow,” the third episode this season, employs an old franchise time-travel trope but delivers a strong story that delves into the burden of living with a shameful family legacy.
Episode four, “Among the Lotus Eaters,” puts Pike in the hot seat when Starfleet sends the Enterprise to Rigel VII, home of a pre-warp society that has been contaminated by a previous mission. Upon their arrival, Pike and his away team are affected by radiation that deprives them of their memories.
Of all the 21st century iterations of Roddenberry’s franchise, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is the most successful at combining the broadminded, progressive ideology of the original series with imaginative, innovative narratives. It consistently balances action with character development. It lives up to Roddenberry’s vision, exploring new narratives and boldly tackling modern themes.
Six additional episodes will be aired during this season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” concluding on Aug. 17. Paramount+ has reportedly ordered a third season.
“Secret Invasion”
Over on Disney+, viewers can catch “Secret Invasion,” the newest expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series debuted on June 21 and will consist of six episodes. It is the ninth television series in the MCU.
“Secret Invasion” is set in the present day MCU and follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who discovers that a militant faction of shapeshifting Skrulls is planning to overthrow the world’s governments and stage a clandestine invasion of Earth. Led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), a paranoid narcissist who trusts no one, the rebel Skrulls intend to wipe out humanity.
In the series premiere, Fury returns to Earth after a long absence. He is summoned by his longtime friend and ally Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) after she learns agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) has been replaced by a Skrull infiltrator. The episode introduces the major players on both sides of the imminent conflict, including Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), the former leader of the Skrulls; Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), a high-ranking MI6 agent; and G'iah (Emilia Clarke), the daughter of Talos who is working with the rebels.
The early episodes of “Secret Invasion” are abysmally slow. Although set firmly within the MCU, this is a cloak-and-dagger espionage thriller. The story attempts to call to mind the crippling distrust and hysteria that emerged during the Cold War era, but the script fails to communicate a palpable sense of anxiety or looming dread to the viewer.
Even individual losses feel strangely inconsequential. Any attempt made to solicit sympathy from the viewer is ineffective.
Colman is the series standout, delivering the most convincing performance in the cast. Jackson still fills Fury’s boots nicely, but he hasn’t yet covered any new dramatic ground. Fury is still the same irritable, confrontational, stubborn anti-hero he has been since his first appearance in the MCU in 2008’s “Iron Man.”
“Betrayed,” the third episode, finally shows some signs that the show’s pace is starting to accelerate.
The best thing about “Secret Invasion” is that it is a much-needed reprieve from superhero fatigue. The most distressing thing about it is that feels directionless and halfhearted without the MCU’s heavy hitters.