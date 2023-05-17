CLEARWATER — The Black Honkeys will perform Sunday, May 28, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $22. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
With the Black Honkeys, formed in 2000, guitarist Joe Sanders and bands frontman Phil Esposito sought to synthesize rock, soul and R&B. The band’s first show came at Club More in Clearwater on New Year’s Eve.
Almost 20 years later, the band has traveled around the world and released three CDs but are still a fan favorite in the Tampa Bay area. The long-standing lineup includes Sanders and Esposito along with Steven Tanner, drummer; Greg Czinke, guitarist; Terry Clark, trumpet; Scott Myers, trombone; Nicole Simone, vocalist; Billy Summer, guitarist; and Gumbi Ortiz, percussionist.
Also performing will be Roxx Revolt and the Velvets.
Roxx Revolt and the Velvets was founded in 2018. Hailing from Naples, the four-piece band flaunts a glamorously eclectic style of power-driven rock and roll that has made them a staple of the Florida music scene.
Following the release of its debut EP “7” in 2021, the band has made notable appearances at the Gasparilla Music Festival, Black Market Fest Miami, and alongside Puddle of Mudd as an opener. Its popular single “Supersonica Girl” was the subject of a remix by noted UK producer Chris Sheldon.
Roxx Revolt and the Velvets consists of Roxx Revolt on vocals and guitar, Dan Heath on bass, Jake Shockley on guitar and Chris Campo on drums.