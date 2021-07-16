A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
- Genre: Animation, adventure and sports
- Cast: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, and Zendaya
- Director: Malcolm D. Lee
- Rated: PG
NBA champion LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless cartoon character Bugs Bunny with in the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue artificial intelligence, LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the AI’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures July 16. It will also simultaneously be released on HBO Max, available for subscribers to view free of cost for one month.
‘Gunpowder Milkshake’
- Genre: Action and thriller
- Cast: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti
- Director: Navot Papushado
- Rated: R
Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for.
Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl — Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.
The film is scheduled for release July 14 through Netflix.
‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’
- Genre: Psychological horror
- Cast: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel, and Carlito Olivero
- Director: Adam Robitel
- Rated: PG-13
“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world.
In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive … and discovering they’ve all played the game before.
The film is scheduled to be released July 16 by Sony Pictures Releasing,
‘Josee, the Tiger and the Fish’
- Genre: Japanese animated romance, comedy and drama
- Cast: Taishi Nakagawa, Kaya Kiyohara, Yume Miyamoto, Kazuyuki Okitsu, and Lynn
- Director: Kotaro Tamura
- Not rated
Tsuneo, an ordinary college student and avid diver, unexpectedly becomes the caretaker of a wheelchair-bound young woman in order to raise money for his dream to go diving in Mexico.
This young woman, who calls herself Josee after her favorite book character, is sullen and demanding, but as Tsuneo helps Josee interact with the outside world and learns more about Josee’s unique perspective, their feelings grow into love. The two begin to support each other in ways beyond just romance.
Funimation acquired the film for release in select North American theaters beginning July 12.
‘Downeast’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Greg Finley, Dylan Silver, and Judson Mills
- Director: Joe Raffa
- Not rated
A story of love, loss, and redemption, Downeast dives into the often ignored seedy underbelly of Maine. The film combines crime, revenge, and the hope for a new life.
The film is scheduled to be released July 13 from Gravitas Ventures.
‘Great White’
- Genre: Survival horror
- Cast: Katrina Bowden, Aaron Jakubenko, Tatjana Marjanovic and Kimie Tsukakoshi
- Director: Martin Wilson
- Not rated
What should have been a tourist trip to remember quickly turns into a living nightmare when five passengers on a seaplane become stranded, miles away from shore. What follows is a desperate bid for survival as the group tries to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by the man-eating sharks lurking just beneath the surface.
The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 16, 2021 via theatres and video on demand via Piccadilly Pictures.
‘Die in a Gunfight’
- Genre: Romance and crime
- Cast: Diego Boneta, Alexandra Daddario, Justin Chatwin, Travis Fimmel, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Wade Allain-Marcus
- Director: Collin Schiffli
- Rated: R
In “Die in a Gunfight,” Mary (Alexandra Daddario) and Ben (Diego Boneta) are the star-crossed black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-long feud — and they’re about to reignite an affair after many years apart. Their forbidden love will trigger the dominoes that will draw in Mukul (Wade Allain-Marcus), Ben’s best friend, who owes him a life debt; Terrence (Justin Chatwin), Mary’s would-be protector-turned-stalker; Wayne (Travis Fimmel), an Aussie hitman with an open mind and a code of ethics; and his free-spirited girlfriend, Barbie (Emmanuelle Chriqui). As fists and bullets fly, it becomes clear that violent delights will have violent ends.
The film is set to be released July 16 by Lionsgate.
‘Pig’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff and Adam Arkin
- Director: Michael Sarnoski
- Rated: R
A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.
The film is scheduled to be released July 16 by Neon.
‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Morgan Neville
- Rated: R
It’s not where you go. It’s what you leave behind.
Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.
The film is scheduled to be released July 16 by Focus Features.