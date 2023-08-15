TAMPA — G*59 Record$ and New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ will bring the annual “Grey Day Tour” to the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $46.20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Support acts will include Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary and Ramirez.
In May, $uicideboy$ released the Yin Yang Tapes, their 4-part conceptual EP series. Each Friday in May, a new 4-song EP named after one of the four seasons was unveiled. Accompanying the music releases was a Japan-inspired animated video series by Tristan Zammit, who has previously worked with Metallica, XXXTentacion, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD and others.
$uicideboy$ are among the Top 100 highest-streaming artists of all time, according to ChartMasters. Their most-streamed track on Spotify has amassed over 500 million streams, while their two top-performing albums, “I Want to Die in New Orleans” and “My Liver Will Handle What My Heart Can't,” have accumulated over 1.2 billion streams on the platform. These new tour dates come after a highly successful Grey Day Tour in 2022, which took the group to arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Europe, followed by their first appearance as a top-billed act at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival.
$uicideboy$ is a New Orleans-bred duo of cousins, Scott Arcenaux Jr. a.k.a. $crim and Aristos Petrou a.k.a. Ruby da Cherry. According to their official bio, they “translate a fight against demons (seen and unseen) into a clever, caustic and corrosively catchy apocalyptic vision of hip-hop pierced with punk intensity and laced with Southern flows.”
The duo debuted in 2014 and have since released dozens of projects and played hundreds of sold-out shows. Hits include "Carrollton," "2nd Hand," "Runnin' Thru The 7th With My Woadies" and "Paris.”
In 2022, the punk-rap duo landed in the Top 30 most-streamed artists across all genres. Their third official full-length LP “Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation,” marked their third consecutive Top 10 album debut on the Billboard Top 200. The album led to sold-out arena and amphitheater tours in the U.S. and Europe.