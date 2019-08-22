TAMPA — Ash Code will perform Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., at Crowbar, 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa.
Tickets start at $15. For tickets, visit ticketfly.com. For venue information, call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com.
Ash Code is an Italian dark wave band formed in 2014 in Napoli by the singer Alessandro Belluccio. The band also features keyboardist Claudia Nottebella and bass player Adriano Belluccio. Ash Code music covers a wide range of genres including post-punk, synthpop and EBM.
In January 2014, “Dry your Eyes” and “Unnecessary Songs” were released online. The band has received attention from DJs and media from the dark wave scene thanks to their fresh sound that was still faithfully anchored in the ’80s. The band signed with the Greek label Gehemnis Records and released a 7-inch single, limited to 300 numbered copies, in June 2014.
An extended mix of “Dry Your Eyes” was included in the third volume of the “Pagan Love Songs” compilation, curated by Ralf Thyssen and Thomas Thyssen, alongside other important bands like She Past Away, Linea Aspera, the Chameleons, Psyche, Ulterior and Miserylab.
A second digital single for the song "Empty Room" was released in June 2014.
Ortrotasce and Mother Juno also will perform.