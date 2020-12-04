CLEARWATER — Do you remember the first time you heard the Christmas sounds of Mannheim Steamroller?
Next year, Tampa Bay area residents will have a chance to once again celebrate the holiday magic of Mannheim Steamroller when they bring their annual holiday tour to Pinellas County. The tour will make a stop Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The performance will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets for the concert, starting at $45, go on sale Friday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Due to the pandemic, the group was unable to tour this year. Already, fans are looking forward to 2021, the year that will reunite the No. 1 Christmas music act in history with its legion of long-time fans. Concertgoers will experience the music that has become the hallmark of the holidays and a tradition for multi-generational families.
"2020 was the first time in 35 years we did not perform our Christmas tour,” said Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller. “And we couldn’t be more excited to know that we will reunite with our many fans in 2021, sharing the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas experience."
Davis’ hallmark tour will begin on Nov. 16, 2021, and run through Dec. 30, 2021. Two traveling ensembles will hold performances in cities across the country.
"I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” Davis said. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work.”
More than 35 years later, Mannheim Steamroller is still going strong.
"I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition,” Davis said. “Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year and we can’t wait to see them again in 2021."
Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award-winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, 30 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CDs have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.
Next year’s show will feature all of the favorite original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album, along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.
The company is headed by Lee D. Marshall, Joe Marsh, John Ballard, Steve Boulay, Dave Stinson and Kristy Maple and has been producing and presenting national tours, Broadway shows, concerts and museum exhibits worldwide for over 35 years.