TAMPA — Grammy-nominated band Sum 41 have joined forces with Simple Plan to announce the “Blame Canada Tour,” their upcoming two-part, full U.S. co-headline run. The tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday, May 25, 7 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $46.25. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
This will be the first time that Sum 41 and Simple Plan have toured together. Produced by Live Nation, the 36-city tour kicked off April 29 at The Ritz in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is making stops around the country in Philadelphia, New York, New Orleans, San Francisco and more before wrapping up in Denver at The Fillmore on Aug. 18.
“We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great,” said Sum 41 vocalist Deryck Whibley. “We cannot wait to hit the road with them.”
Fans will be able to join in as the bands celebrate their debut records, with Sum 41 performing “All Killer No Filler” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the record, and Simple Plan performing “No Pads, No Helmets … Just Balls.”
The first leg of the tour — including the Hard Rock Event Center show — will feature support from Set It Off, a Tampa rock band formed in 2008.
After over 15 million records sold worldwide, a Grammy Award nomination, two Juno Awards, a Kerrang! Award in 2002, as well as multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, Sum 41 is a rock band that’s uncompromising and honest. From Ajax, Ontario, Sum 41 often performs more than 300 times each year and holds long global tours, most of which last more than a year.
Simple Plan, the multi-platinum, Montreal-based band, boasts worldwide sales topping 10 million. Accolades include a 2005 Teen Choice Award, 2006 Juno Fan Choice Award, 2012 Allan Waters Humanitarian Award, 2012 Yahoo! Canadian Impact Award, 2012 NRJ award and the 2013 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award.
Simple Plan has remained an international sensation for over 20 years with over a billion streams across all streaming platforms. The #ImJustAKid trend on Tik Tok has over 4.3 billion views and the #ImJustAKidChallenge has over 590 million views and counting. The band has performed for audiences in over 60 countries.
As part of the upcoming tour, $1 of each ticket sold will help raise funds for the Simple Plan Foundation. Since 2011 the Simple Plan Foundation has donated over $2 million to various charitable causes in Canada to help young people in need.