TAMPA — Bush and Live will perform Friday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $25. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Bush and Live have partnered for the Altimate Tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary their breakout 1994 albums. The two alt-rock bands kicked off the tour June 6 in Connecticut. Joining them as a supporting act will be Our Lady Peace.
In 1994, Live released “Throwing Copper” and Bush released “Sixteen Stone.”
Fueled by blockbuster No. 1 singles such as "Lightning Crashes," "Selling the Drama," "Glycerine," "Comedown" and "Machinehead," the two breakthrough albums sold more than 20 million albums combined. Both were showcased on Rolling Stone's list "1994: The 40 Best Records from Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year." They remain timeless favorites, thanks to radio staples that include "Everything Zen," "Little Things," "I Alone" and "All Over You."
In May, Live released “Hold Me Up,” a song recorded for “Throwing Copper” that didn’t appear on the original album. The song appears on the 25th anniversary deluxe multi-format reissue, released July 19 via Radioactive/MCA/Ume.
Live, the multi-platinum band from Pennsylvania, features Ed Kowalczyk on vocals and guitar; Chad Taylor on guitar and backing vocals; Patrick Dahlheimer on bass; and Chad Gracey on drums and percussion. The band has sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two No. 1 albums, including “Throwing Copper” and “Secret Samadhi.” “Throwing Copper” produced the band’s biggest single, “Lightning Crashes,” which was No. 1 at Modern Rock radio for 10 consecutive weeks. “Secret Samadhi,” released in 1997, immediately shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling “The Distance to Here” in 1999 turned Live into an international powerhouse.
Live has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut. The band recently released “Local 717,” an acclaimed five-song EP. It is their first new music in over a decade.
In 2011, Gavin Rossdale resurrected Bush with drummer Robin Goodridge, guitarist Chris Traynor and bassist Corey Britz. They released “The Sea of Memories,” their first album in 10 years.
“The Sea of Memories” is steeped in the notion that one has to know where they came from to know where they’re going.
“We are the sum of everything we’ve done — right, wrong and in-between,” said Rossdale in a press release. “We’re all victims, and benefactors, of our past.”
From 1994’s “Sixteen Stone” to 1999’s “The Science of Things,” the British band has made some of the most successful rock albums in recent memory. The seminal outfit forged a sound that would come to characterize an entire decade.