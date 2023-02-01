CLEARWATER — Jim Messina will perform Tuesday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Messina will be joined by special guest Henry Gross.
Messina’s legacy spans five decades, three supergroups, a vibrant solo career and scores of producing and engineering credits. While acting as producer/audio engineer for Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Buffalo Springfield, Messina ultimately joined the band as its bass player.
When Buffalo Springfield disbanded in 1968, Messina and fellow bandmate Richie Furay formed Poco. With Messina on lead guitar, Poco defined a new musical genre, country rock. After three successful albums, Messina was ready for a change and left to return to his passion for producing music. He signed as an independent producer with Columbia Records.
In November 1970, Columbia asked Messina to work with an unknown Kenny Loggins. While helping Loggins get ready for a record and touring, the two discovered that they worked well together, and Messina agreed to sit in on Loggins first album. “Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina: Sittin’ In” was released in November of 1971 and an accidental duo was formed.
Over the next seven years, Loggins & Messina released eight hit albums, had scores of hit songs and sold over 16 million albums. They had become one of rock’s most successful recording duos ever, but it was time for the duo to go their separate ways.
After a series of celebrated solo acoustic tours, Jim formed a band made of acclaimed musicians who have played with him at various points in his career. His latest release, 2017’s “In the Groove,” includes selected hits from all three of Messina’s previous bands, as well as several of his solo works.
Touring the country and playing sold-out shows, Messina says that he’s enjoying discovering who he is, where he’s been and, most significantly, where he’s going
Henry Gross was a founding member of the rock & roll revival group Sha Na Na. He sang two songs on the group’s 1969 debut LP “Rock & Roll Is Here to Stay.” One was a cover of The Earl's “Remember Then.” The other was a cover of the Little Richard classic “Long Tall Sally.” The groups' popularity soared after legendary performances in the Fillmore Auditoriums East and West and at the Woodstock Festival, where he was the youngest person to perform.
Gross left Sha Na Na in 1970, signing with ABC Dunhill Records the following year. A few years later, he signed with A&M Records and released a self-titled album in 1973, followed by “Plug Me into Something” in 1975. The single “Shannon,” from the 1976 album “Release,” became a worldwide hit, reaching No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.