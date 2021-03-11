CLEARWATER — Touring in support of her upcoming release, two-time Grammy nominee Mindi Abair will return to Clearwater for a concert Saturday, April 3, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Abair will be joined by Latin Grammy nominee and New York Yankee great Bernie Williams. Tickets, starting at $30, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com. Tickets are limited, as this concert will be presented at 50% capacity.
One of the most recognized and sought-after saxophonists, Abair has been electrifying audiences with her dynamic live performances and sax prowess since her debut album, “Always and Never the Same,” was released in 1999. No one since Junior Walker has brought saxophone and vocals in one package to the forefront of modern music. In 2014, Abair received her first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Instrumental Album, followed by a 2015 Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her solo LP “Wild Heart.” Her latest album, “Mindi Abair’s Greatest Hits,” will be released in April.
Many know Abair as the featured saxophonist on “American Idol,” sitting in with Paul Shaffer on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and the Roots on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” or as the first solo saxophonist touring with Aerosmith. She has garnered 12 No. 1 radio hits in the jazz and blues world, two No. 1 spots on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Album Chart and two No. 3 spots on the Billboard Blues Album Chart.
In his 16-year career patrolling centerfield for the New York Yankees, Bernie Williams was a four-time World Series Champion and a five-time All Star. Williams has more post-season RBIs to his credit than any other player in Major League history and his resume also boasts four Gold Glove awards, six American League pennants, the 1996 ALCS MVP award and the 1998 American League batting title. Williams is also among the Yankees all-time leaders in every major batting category, with his performance statistics often standing alongside such legends as Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio. On May 24, 2015, the Yankees retired Williams’ uniform number 51 and a plaque dedicated to him was placed in Monument Park in Yankee Stadium, cementing his legacy as an all-time Yankee great.
Throughout Williams’ years with the Yankees, his passion for music never waned and the sound of his guitar would often be heard emanating from the clubhouse or during team flights. His first album The Journey Within, released in 2003, featured fusions of jazz, rock and the tropical rhythms of Williams’ Latin heritage and was met with both strong critical praise and instant chart success, reaching No. 3 on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Chart.
Williams raised his musical game even further with the release of his second album, “Moving Forward.” Featuring guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Secada, Dave Koz and an all-star cast of renowned studio musicians, “Moving Forward” debuted as Billboard’s No. 2 Contemporary Jazz album in the country and continued to hold that chart position for five straight weeks. It spawned two consecutive Billboard No. 1 singles, “Go for It” and “Ritmo de Otono.” The album was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Album in 2009.
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.