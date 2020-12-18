Largo Community Center to present
Center Stage Concert Series
LARGO — The Largo Community Center recently announced the schedule for the 2021 Center Stage Concert Series.
All concerts will be presented at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. Performances will begin at 1 p.m., with concessions available beginning at 12:15 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Largo Community Center. Individual show tickets are $16 per show for center seating, $14 per show for side seating. Three-show packages are available for $45 for center seating or $39 for side seating. Call 727-518-3131 or visit LargoCommunityCenter.com.
Sundown will kick off the series with a performance Thursday, Jan. 28. The band will perform country music with a blend of classic country roots and new country. Attendees can expect to hear the music of Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, and others.
The Atlantic City Boys will play Thursday, Feb. 25. They deliver world-class vocals to hits of the Drifters, the Beach Boys, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. This acclaimed show combines smooth dance moves, fun audience participation and show-stopping numbers to get audiences on their feet.
Closing out this year’s series will be Sounds of Soul, performing Thursday, March 25.
Audiences will have an opportunity to relive the hits of Motown and beyond as this exciting, high-energy group unleashes their superior vocals and slick dance moves powered by pure soul.
The group is composed of six seasoned performers who have excelled as singers, dancers and songwriters. The show is a combination of Motown classics mixed with some of the greatest songs of all time. Concertgoers will hear hit songs by legendary recording artists such as The Temptations, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, The Supremes, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner, Barry White, and more.
The Sounds of Soul are known for their recognizable choreography, distinct harmonies and flashy, up-scale stage persona.
They have shared the stage with The O’Jays, Bobby Brown, and comedian Sinbad.
Currently, The Sounds of Soul call the Tampa Bay area home and engage in an exhausting performance schedule that has them averaging over 450 shows per year.
For information on the Center Stage Concert Series, call 727-518-3131 or visit LargoCommunityCenter.com.
Classic Albums Live concert rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the Classic Albums Live show set for Thursday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
The show — which will focus on The Beatles’ “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album — will now take place Thursday, June 17, 8 p.m., at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Released in 1967, “Sergeant Pepper” was the album that defined the Beatles as being in it for the long game, resulting in the No. 1 position in Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Classic Albums Live will deliver a performance that brings 50 years of Beatles’ excellence to thousands of people who grew up alongside the Sergeant Pepper masterpiece, with hit songs like “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “With a Little Help from My Friends” and “Lovely Rita.”
Pinellas Community Players to present virtual concert
DUNEDIN — The Pinellas Community Players will livestream a holiday concert Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6:15 p.m.
The Pinellas Community Players is a community band for adult players of any instrument and any ability. Led by Derek Currier, this ensemble gives adults the opportunity to improve their skills on an instrument either new to them or from their youth.
This concert will feature holiday favorites. To register and for information, visit dunedinmusicsociety.org/live. The livestream event is free to view, but donations are welcome.
Creative Clay offers limited holiday shopping hours
ST. PETERSBURG — Creative Clay recently announced limited holiday shopping hours.
As an extension of the Pinellas County Schools' Transition First Friday Art Market, the nonprofit is offering in-person safe-shopping weekdays through Friday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Creative Clay is at 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Available for purchase will be handmade cards, wrapping paper, stocking stuffers, wine tote bags, ceramic snowmen and more. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be implemented and include mandatory mask wearing, temperature checks upon entry and a limit of no more than four shoppers at a time. Shoppers are asked to check in at the front desk upon arrival.
Creative Clay’s vision is to make the arts accessible to all. Its mission is to help people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives through access to the arts by providing expressive, educational, and vocational experiences.
Creative Clay’s core program is its Community Arts Program, which serves 50-60 adult artists with neuro-differences each week. Through the implementation of additional offerings, such as the inclusive Art Around the World summer camp, Summer Studio for older teens and young adults, Artlink employment program, Creative Care Arts in Wellness outreach program, and its Pinellas County Schools’ partnership Transition program, individuals of all ages and abilities are mentored, taught and empowered to become working artists who actively create, market and sell their work.
To learn more about Creative Clay, its vision of equality through art, and its programs, visit www.creativeclay.org.
TFO names Susana Weymouth as chief development officer for fundraising team
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Orchestra recently announced that Susana Weymouth will join the organization as its new chief development officer in January 2021. Weymouth leaves her role as the executive director of Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts, which she joined in 2015.
“We are thrilled to welcome Susana Weymouth to the TFO family. With her extensive experience building support for the arts in Tampa Bay, she is a natural fit for The Florida Orchestra now and as we shape our future,” said Mark Cantrell, TFO president and chief executive.
Weymouth has been a champion of the arts for more than four decades, working in some of the great cultural centers around the world. She has had leadership or development roles in the business, nonprofit and education sectors in Miami, New York, London and Beijing, among others.
In her new role, Weymouth will lead a team responsible for creating and managing a comprehensive fundraising plan for the largest professional orchestra in the state as it navigates the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic and beyond. TFO’s operating budget is $11.5 million in a typical year. She already has worked on collaborations with the orchestra as one of TBBCA’s closest cultural partners.
“I believe I know the Florida Orchestra as well as someone from the outside can,” Weymouth said. “I feel privileged to join an organization that is steadfastly dedicated to the Tampa Bay community, and I’m excited to do all I can to further the success of this valuable economic and artistic gem.”
Born in Havana, Cuba, Weymouth is fluent in Spanish and French, and has studied Mandarin Chinese. She has been married for 32 years to Franco-American architect Yann Weymouth.
In October, the Florida Orchestra was one of the first and largest arts organizations to return to the stage in Tampa Bay after an eight-month hiatus, with strict new health and safety measures in place.
The Florida Orchestra is recognized as Tampa Bay’s leading performing arts institution, the largest professional orchestra in Florida, and one of the most vibrant and innovative orchestras in America. Under the leadership of Michael Francis, TFO performs series of classical, popular, and morning coffee concerts in the Tampa Bay area. The orchestra is dedicated to connecting to the community both in-person and virtually, with TFO at Home, family and youth concerts and other educational programs.
For tickets and information, visit FloridaOrchestra.org.