DUNEDIN — Films can entertain, educate, influence, and inspire. Since 2019, movie buffs and cinephiles gather annually in Dunedin to share their love of motion pictures.
The St. Pete Clearwater Film Commission will present the fifth annual Dunedin International Film Festival, bringing the community together through a celebration of cinema. The four-day festival kicks off Jan. 12. Organizers have given this year’s event a theme — Picture This: A World of Peace, Love, and Cinema. The theme is reflected in this year’s programming, which features more than 50 films.
Film categories this year include comedy, documentary, horror, Claymation, short films and more.
“DIFF 2023 is all about Peace, Love, and Cinema,” said festival president Cameron Ilan and programming director. “Our programming gears towards stories that matter, with a positive twist.”
In recent years, event organizers found creative ways to jump the hurdles of COVID.
“This year, the biggest hurdle was finding the passion and the energy to move forward, but the show must go on,” Ilan said. “The board of directors generates energy in motion that can make anything possible. The Florida film community stepped up to celebrate cinema in Dunedin in 2023.”
While the festival’s goal is to reach a global audience, community plays a huge role in providing the perfect backdrop.
“This film festival is about community,” said Kim Kenda, social media and marketing chair for DIFF. “A community of filmmakers and film lovers from around the world who enjoy four days here in Dunedin at local pop-up theaters inside local businesses enjoying local brews and food, watching live performances, panels and engaging workshops, and, of course, films. It’s an amazing vibe.”
The festival accepts short and feature-length films. Organizers say they seek to share films with globally relevant stories, while putting a spotlight on the arts and cultural activities in Dunedin.
All-access passes are $125 and include access to all movie screenings and panels. All-access passes do not include access to the Red Carpet Gala. VIP all-access passes are $200. This pass includes access to all screenings, panels, parties, and a ticket to the Red Carpet Gala. Tickets to the Red Carpet Gala are $125. Entry to film screenings is free to VIP and All Access Pass holders; otherwise, entry is $15. For prices on single-day passes, screening tickets, and individual panels, visit Dunedinfilmfestival.org.
Making the festival happen requires months of planning. Organizers mobilize volunteers to build unconventional performance stages throughout the city.
“As a volunteer coordinator, I am very fortunate to have an army of people interested in helping put this festival on,” said Jesika Freeman, board chair and volunteer coordinator. Freeman brings her passion for service to the box office by meeting and greeting filmmakers, visitors, and Dunedin locals. “Our festival has really created a bond among our volunteers, many of whom have been coming back since our first year.”
On Jan. 12, the opening day schedule includes a welcome party featuring DJ Back Bone from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; a panel discussion with the festival’s board of directors from 5 to 6 p.m.; and a selection of film screenings, including the world premiere of “Beacon City,” a short documentary about the creation of the Florida Gulf Coast Hope Spot. These activities are being presented at the HOB Garden theater, 931 Huntley Ave.
Later that evening, the festival’s opening night filmmaker party will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Nest at Caracara, 730 Broadway. Attendees will have an opportunity to mingle with members of the film community.
The schedule on Friday, Jan. 13, will include screenings at the Dunedin VFW theater, 360 Douglas Ave.; the Moon Tower theater, 935 Douglas Ave.; and the TD Ballpark theater, 373 Douglas Ave. At the Dunedin VFW pop-up theater, an afternoon of short films will be shown in addition to the feature documentary “My Sister Liv” from Grammy Award-winning director Alan Hicks and Academy Award-winning producer Paula DuPré Pesmen. The Moon Tower’s screening schedule showcases unique films and activities as well as a block of horror films fitting for Friday the 13th. There also will be a special performance by the Witches of Dunedin.
The TD Ballpark also has joined forces with DIFF this year.
“We have partnered with TD Ballpark to screen a block of family-friendly short films and the feature documentary ‘Mission Blue,’” said Ilan. “Mission Blue” is a documentary film about oceanographer and Dunedin resident Sylvia Earle. “The ‘Mission Blue’ screening is a free event for the community.”
The Dunedin Film Festival Filmmaker Tour and Location Scout kicks off Saturday’s schedule, with attendees meeting at the Dunedin History Museum, 931 Huntley Ave. Participants will board the Jolley Trolley to learn about famous filming locations throughout Pinellas County. The outing runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A series of filmmaker workshops will be presented at the HOB Garden theater, hosted by Kirsten Stiff Walker, former New York Broadway actress, reality television star, and owner of Progressive Arts Theater of Dunedin. The workshop panelists will include award-winning actors who will discuss the craft, training, and on-set work. Among those scheduled to participate in the workshops are Mary Rachel Quinn, Vincent Stalba, Melissa McNerney, Eric Casaccio, Victoria Jorgensen, and Tampa Bay-based actress, acting teacher and fashion model Eugenie Bondurant.
The panels will be followed by a performance by Progressive Arts Theater Touring Company. Film screenings on Saturday will be presented at the HOB Garden theater and at the Moon Tower theater.
Both Friday and Saturday will wrap with an official after party hosted by the Nest at Caracara, running from 8 to 11 p.m.
The festival will conclude Sunday with a final day of matinee films running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Moon Tower. The evening’s Red Carpet Gala and Awards Ceremony will run from 4:30 to 9 p.m., at the Fenway Hotel, 435 Edgewater Drive. This glamorous black-tie event is sponsored by the Katie Whitney Team and Geria Realty.
Pop-up theater and panel locations
- Festival information center at Dunedin History Museum: 349 Main St.
- HOB Brewing Co. Garden Theater: 931 Huntley Ave.
- Dunedin VFW Theater: 360 Douglas Ave.
- TD Ballpark Theater: 373 Douglas Ave.
- Moon Tower Theater: 935 Douglas Ave.
- Fenway Hotel: 453 Edgewater Drive
For event details and a full schedule of screenings and activities, visit Dunedinfilmfestival.org.
DIFF 2023: Select feature film guide
The fifth annual Dunedin International Film Festival will present more than 50 films over the course of four days, with screenings at select locations in Dunedin. This year's programming showcases comedy, documentary, horror, Claymation, short films and more. Following is a look at some of this year's feature films.
‘Against the Current’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Tod Hardin
- Screening: Sunday, Jan. 15, 12:50 p.m. at Moon Tower
“Against the Current” is a feature-length documentary that chronicles the journey of South African endurance swimmer Sarah Ferguson as she attempts to become the first human ever to swim around Easter Island (Rapa Nui) non-stop. The film is narrated by Matthew Modine.
‘American Justice on Trial’
- Genre: Documentary
- Directors: Andrew Abrahams and Herb Ferrette
- Screening: Saturday, Jan. 14, 4:30 and 7:20 p.m., at Moon Tower
In one of the “trials of the century" and with great relevance to today, Black Panthers leader Huey P. Newton faced the death penalty for killing a white policeman in a pre-dawn car stop in 1968 Oakland. While Newton and his maverick attorneys daringly indicted racism in the courts and the country, and a groundbreaking jury led by a historic black foreman deliberated Newton’s fate, the streets of Oakland and the nation were poised to explode if the jury came back with murder.
‘Aquariums: The Dark Hobby’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Paula Fouce
- Screening: Friday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m., at Moon Tower
In Hawaii, a group of native Hawaiians and conservationists struggles politically to protect the exotic fish being looted from the reefs. Turtles, whales, and dolphins are all protected, but not the fish — and now many are on the verge of extinction.
‘Africa: A Toxic Waste Scandal’
- Genre: Documentary
- Directors: Lars Edman and William Johansson Kalén
- Screening: Sunday, Jan. 15, 2:15 p.m., at Moon Tower
A Swedish mining giant, Boliden, is accused of having dumped 20000 tonnes of toxic waste in a poor neighborhood in a Chilean desert town.
‘The Fabulous Ohs’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Kathryn Parks
- Screening: Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at HOB Brewing Company
A small-town composer and a strong-willed singer/librettist find romance and song as they embark on a lifelong pursuit to bring their original music to the world.
‘Mission Blue’
- Genre: Documentary
- Directors: Fisher Stevens and Robert Nixon
- Screening: Friday, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m., at the TD Ballpark
“Mission Blue” is a feature documentary about legendary oceanographer, marine biologist, environmentalist and National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Sylvia Earle, and her campaign to create a global network of protected marine sanctuaries.
‘My Sister Liv’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Alan Hicks
- Screening: Friday, Jan. 13, 4 p.m., at VFW Post 2550
“My Sister Liv” is a feature documentary following the inseparable sisters Tess and Liv. Liv is a young girl growing up with the pressures of social media, depression, body dysmorphia, and, often, suicidal thoughts. The film takes us into the intimate journey of a young life on the edge, and ultimately a family finding healing through hope.
‘Singing in the Wilderness’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Dongnan Chen
- Screening: Sunday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m., at Moon Tower
After hiding in the mountains for a century, a Miao ethnic Christian choir is discovered by a propaganda official and becomes a national sensation. Two young Miaos and all the villagers must reconcile their faith, identity and love with the real world of China.
‘Surviving Pulse: Life After a Mass Shooting’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Alexa Sheehan
- Screening: Saturday, Jan. 14, 3 p.m., at Moon Tower
On June 12, 2016, Pulse nightclub’s weekly Latin Night was in full swing on South Orange Avenue. Just over 300 patrons were dancing and laughing as last call rolled around 2 a.m. Moments later a terrorist attack shattered the seemingly “safe space” of one of Orlando’s beloved gay bars. When the madness subsided, 49 people were dead, dozens more injured, and a community of thousands was left broken. But what has happened since that night to the survivors — the ones who lost friends and lovers, who are bonded together by an unthinkable act of violence? This powerful and amazingly hopeful testament gathers many of the people who hunkered down in bathroom stalls and behind the bar and allows them a space to share the details of that night and the ongoing effects of living through a national tragedy from an incredibly intimate perspective.