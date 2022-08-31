TAMPA — Was it really that long ago when synthesizers and cotton-candy hair seemed oh-so modern?
The Lost ’80s Live entourage will make it feel like only yesterday when the tour makes a stop in the Tampa Bay area for a show Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $49.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
This 1980s era tour features some of the most recognizable acts from the decade, including A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Missing Persons, The English Beat, Naked Eyes, Musical Youth and Stacey Q.
A Flock of Seagulls was founded by hairdressers Mike Score and Frank Maudsley, along with Score’s brother Ali and Paul Reynolds. The band was a late product of the Liverpool music scene that produced Echo and the Bunnymen and other hit musical acts.
A Flock of Seagulls’ first single, “Telecommunication,” was an electro-dance beat piece of new wave pop, sounding like an early New Order. Their early offerings were enough to land them an opening slot on Squeeze’s U.S. tour, and the next six months were spent building up a substantial American following.
With their eponymous debut album in 1982 came the hit “Space Age Love Song,” a happy romantic song of love and loss, and the song for which they will always be remembered for by most Americans: “I Ran.” The music video for “I Ran” is “head-spinning,” yet possibly the most remembered ’80s hit ever made, where singer Score sports his trademark “waterfall” hair and looks pensive in a room covered from floor to ceiling with aluminum foil, in which you can see the reflection of the cameras.
Wang Chung’s story begins in the late 1970s, when the creative core of Jack Hues and Nick Feldman first met in London. Prompted by the freedom of the punk music movement in England, they played together in several avant-garde bands before finally becoming “Huang Chung” in 1980.
The band signed a recording contract with Arista Records in 1981 after adding drummer Darren Costin to the lineup. Its self-titled debut LP was released in 1982.
By 1983, the band switched from Arista to Geffen Records and changed their name to Wang Chung. Wang Chung’s 1984 release, “Points On The Curve,” included the hit song “Dance Hall Days.”
The band hit the Top 40 twice in America — “Don’t Let Go” made it to No. 36, while “Dance Hall Days” peaked at No. 16 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
In 1985, the motion picture soundtrack for the film “To Live and Die in L.A.” was released and the soundtrack album contained Wang Chung’s pop stylings, along with several instrumental tracks as well.
Missing Persons signed with Capitol Records in 1982. Its first full-length album, “Spring Session M,” soon followed, boasting several hit songs, such as "Words," "Windows," "Destination Unknown," and "Walking in L.A."
Its videos were in constant rotation on MTV.
One of the finest acts to emerge from England’s late ’70s ska boom, The English Beat fused pop, punk and roots reggae with hyperkinetic ska beats for a sound that was dangerously danceable.
Singer Dave Wakeling fronts the 21st century touring version of the band. And that means you might get to hear a hit or two from Wakeling’s post-Beat outfit, General Public.
English synth-poppers Naked Eyes had their biggest hit with “(There’s) Always Something There to Remind Me,” a song penned by master songwriters Burt Bacharach and Hal David. Their second biggest hit was an original that shared its title with a Bacharach-David Broadway production, “Promises, Promises.”
Musical Youth are a British-Jamaican reggae band formed in 1979 in Birmingham, England. In 1982, they released the single “Pass the Dutchie,” which reached No. 1 on charts all over the world. Other songs include “Youth of Today” and “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
American pop singer Stacey Q had a No. 1 hit with “Two of Hearts” in 1986. Her songs “Insecurity” and “Don’t Make a Fool of Yourself” found success on the U.S. Dance charts.