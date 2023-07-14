CLEARWATER — Alt-rock band Goo Goo Dolls will kick-off “The Big Night Out Tour” Monday, July 24, 6 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. O.A.R. will open the show.
Formed by Rzeznik and Takac in Buffalo, New York, during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades.
Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered four Grammy Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 No. 1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for Most Top 10 Singles.
“A Boy Named Goo,” released in 1995, went double-platinum, and “Dizzy up the Girl” (1998), five-times-platinum. “Gutterflower” (2002) and “Let Love In” (2006) both went gold as “Something for the Rest of Us” (2010) and “Magnetic” (2013) bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. Their music continues to reach new audiences around the world and rack up platinum and gold statuses — including the recently platinum-certified “Slide,” “Black Balloon” and “Better Days” — and has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers.
Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched No. 1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named "No. 1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years." On the heels of going viral on TikTok, the track recently achieved seven-times-platinum status and re-entered the Billboard charts, yet again proving the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls’ illustrious catalog.
For over 25 years, O.A.R. have embodied the kind of joyfully communal spirit that’s transcendent for both artist and audience alike. Since forming in Maryland in 1996, the multi-platinum-selling band have merged their musical DNA into a free-flowing sound and exhilarating live show.
In a new chapter for the ever-evolving collective, O.A.R.’s 10th studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s “The Mighty” — O.A.R.’s third consecutive Top 15 debut on the Billboard 200 — “The Arcade” took shape at a deliberately unhurried pace, with the band often working remotely to craft its high-energy collision of alt-rock and roots music and left-of-center pop.
Over the years, O.A.R. have maintained a dedicated fanbases while amassing a multitude of platinum and gold certifications, selling out Madison Square Garden twice and filling Red Rocks Amphitheater over a dozen times, and performing at such high-profile events as the Special Olympics opening ceremony and the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration.
Known for its rare level of autonomy in the music industry, the band also engaged in a great number of philanthropic endeavors, including establishing a scholarship at the Ohio State University and founding the Heard The World Fund, a nonprofit that’s raised over $1.2 million in its efforts to support youth and education in underserved communities throughout the United States.