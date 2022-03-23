CLEARWATER — Emmy Award-winning actor Henry Winkler will share stories with audience members Saturday, April 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Actor, author, director and producer — Winkler is all of these and then some. He will be on stage for an evening of great stories, a Q&A session, and more.
According to a press release from the presenting venue, audiences always leave Winkler’s presentations inspired and entertained. Through humorous anecdotes and inspirational life lessons about overcoming adversity to his storied career in television and entertainment, groups of all ages can learn from his speeches. His passion for supporting others is the result of a lifetime struggle with undiagnosed dyslexia. Winkler has worked tirelessly to bring awareness and support to children who learn differently by advocating for changes in the educational system and informing parents and teachers about learning challenges.
Winkler has enjoyed over four decades of success in Hollywood and continues to be in demand as an actor, producer, director and author.
A 1973 audition in Los Angeles forever changed the life of the Yale School of Drama graduate when producer Garry Marshall and Tom Miller cast Winkler in the iconic role of Arthur Fonzarelli, aka "The Fonz," in the TV series “Happy Days.” During his 10 years on the popular sitcom, he won two Golden Globe Awards, was nominated three times for an Emmy Award and was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Both Fonzie’s famous leather jacket and his lunch box have resided in the Smithsonian Institution since 1980.
In recent years, Winkler appeared in a number of series, including “Arrested Development,” “Children’s Hospital,” “Royal Pains,” “New Girl” and “Parks and Recreation.” He also starred and co-executive produced the NBC reality travel series “Better Late Than Never” with William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw, George Foreman and Jeff Dye and is an executive producer of the new “MacGyver” series on CBS. Winkler co-stars as acting teacher Gene Cousineau on the hit HBO dark comedy “Barry,” alongside Bill Hader. The role garnered him an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy in September 2018.
On the big screen, Winkler starred in “Night Shift,” “Here Comes the Boom,” “The Waterboy,” “Click,” “The Lords of Flatbush,” “Heroes,” “Holes,” and “Scream.”
Behind the scenes he has also made his mark as a producer and director. Winkler has executive produced or produced TV series and specials for 19 years, including “MacGyver,” “So Weird,” “Mr. Sunshine,” “Sightings,” “A Family Again,” “All Kids Do It,” “Ryan’s Four,” “Scandal Sheet,” and the ABC documentary “Who Are the DeBolts and Where Did They Get 19 Kids?,” which won the prestigious Humanitas Prize.
He also directed several movies, including “Memories of Me,” starring Billy Crystal and the late Alan King; and “Cop and a Half,” starring the late Burt Reynolds. On stage, Winkler has appeared on Broadway in Neil Simon’s “The Dinner Party,” with the late John Ritter, and “The Performers.”
Winkler has always been concerned about the quality of children’s television programming. He has produced countless worthwhile projects for young audiences, including “Happily Ever After” for PBS and its sequel, “Two Daddies to Love Me.” Additional specials include “Run, Don’t Walk,” and “All the Kids Do It,” which was about teenage drunk driving.
Winkler is also a New York Times best-selling author. His ﬁrst book, “Niagara Falls, or Does It? Hank Zipzer the World’s Greatest Under-Achiever,” became a bestseller. The books were inspired by Winkler’s struggle throughout his education due to his learning challenges. In 2013, Winkler’s book “I Never Met an Idiot on The River: Reflections on Family, Photography and Fly-Fishing” was a New York Times bestseller.
Winkler has always believed in helping others and is especially passionate about children. He has been a featured speaker at WE Day Celebrations promoting education and service for students. His work also includes honorary chairman of United Friends of the Children; founding member of the Children’s Action Network; the ﬁrst national honorary chairman of the Epilepsy Foundation of America; national chairman of the annual Toys for Tots campaign; the National Committee for Arts for the Handicapped; the Special Olympics; and the Los Angeles Music Center’s Very Special Arts Festival for children who are physically challenged; as well as participating in numerous teenage alcohol and drug abuse programs.