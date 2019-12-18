ST. PETERSBURG — “The Family Blessing,” an annual holiday extravaganza, will be presented Saturday, Dec. 21, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $25. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
“The Family Blessing” is a story of a young girl named Aliyah, her dreams, and her Grandma Zola’s vivid memories woven together in a journey to find inspiration, courage, love and the true meaning of family. This community production is an inspiring event that features hundreds of the Tampa Bay area’s most energetic and fiery youth performing a collection of dance styles including ballet, jazz, hip-hop, African, Mexican, Brazilian dance and much more.
This year’s production will feature special guest star Vivica Fox, who has been featured in blockbuster movies such as “Set It Off,” “Independence Day” and most recently in the Fox TV hit show “Empire.” Also starring in the show will be Paul Anthony from the group Full Force. Anthony also appeared in the film “House Party.”
Fox and Anthony both serve on the national board of the Moffit Cancer Foundation. As cancer survivors, Anthony and Jai Hinson, the show’s creator and director, know first-hand the struggles of battling this disease and the importance of inspiring and encouraging others.
Continuing a theatrical legacy that has been a Bay area family tradition every December for the past 20 seasons, the producers have retained many of the dance elements that made previous productions so spectacular. “The Family Blessing” weaves a variety of dance styles into an exotic tapestry of light, color, music and movement. The production is presented by ARTZ 4 Life Academy as part of its mission to enhance education, promote diversity and develop life skills through cultural and performing arts. Many former youth cast members have gone on to pursue professional careers in film, on Broadway, and in performance troupes throughout the world.
“I have always believed in the importance of exposing youth to fine arts,” said Hinson in a press release. “I’ve found that a broad education in the arts helps give children a better understanding of their world. Culturally literate students contribute to the world in innovative and impactful ways.”