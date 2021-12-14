Nothing says “Christmas time” like a film about demonic possession set in a convent. No? Of course not — but here we are in the middle of the holiday season, and Magnet Releasing has gifted us a weird, artsy exploration of faith and loss that immediately evokes any one of a number of films that fit snugly into a type of niche cinema: nunsploitation.
As a subgenre of the exploitation film industry, it’s tempting to dismiss all nunsploitation movies as low-quality "B movies" that revolve around the sequestered all-female population of a convent gradually succumbing to their carnal desires in varying degrees of wantonness. This is true of many examples made during the subgenre’s peak years in the 1970s — an era that also saw women-in-prison films increase in popularity. Beyond the lurid, erotic imagery that permeates the subgenre, a handful of nunsploitation films extend legitimate criticism of patriarchal structures and misogynistic culture as well as the rituals and practices of the Catholic Church.
My introduction to the subgenre came sometime in the late 1980s when I discovered Ken Russell’s “The Devils” on the shelf of the old Pot O’ Gold Video rental store in St. Petersburg’s Gateway Mall. The VHS box proudly promoted the fact that the film had been banned in several countries, and that it had it originally received an X rating in the United States and in the United Kingdom upon its release in 1971.
Billed as a mix of historical drama and horror, “The Devils” is based upon an actual historical episode involving a 17th-century Roman Catholic priest accused of witchcraft. The accusation came following his unfortunate involvement with the Loudun possessions in which a convent of Ursuline nuns claimed to have been possessed by demons. At the 1634 trial, they named the parish priest — Urbain Grandier — as the individual responsible for summoning the evil entities.
Speaking of evil entities, in the film “Agnes,” rumors of demonic possession at a religious convent prompt a church investigation. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12. Magnet Releasing picked up distribution rights and released it both in theaters and on demand Dec. 10.
“Agnes” is being promoted as a horror film. For a portion of the film’s 93-minute runtime, that seems to be a fairly accurate description. Mickey Reece, the film’s director, leads viewers down a somewhat familiar path: Church elders, concerned about a demon infiltrating a secluded convent, tap an aging, cynical priest to handle the situation with the utmost discretion. In this case, the unenthusiastic priest — Father Donaghue (Ben Hall) — is already on thin ice with the church, with a serious allegation of misconduct haunting him. His prospects are grim.
If it seems unlikely church officials would send someone who is both apathetic and encumbered by the likelihood of censure or exile, consider the fact that all this conforms to the standard exorcism film playbook. The lead exorcist often has some easy-to-exploit flaw, be it a wavering of faith or a past sin his conscience cannot resolve. It is the skeleton in closet that will lead either to failure or an epiphany.
Like all good exorcism films, an apprentice is assigned to this reluctant exorcist to keep him from crashing and burning on the job — or jump into the fire if the situation goes pear-shaped. In “Agnes,” that role is filled by Benjamin (Jake Horowitz), fresh out of Catholic seminary and eager to take his vows. The two are already acquainted as Father Donaghue has served as a mentor to Benjamin in the past; however, the relationship between the two becomes frayed when the young man is told about the accusation against his longtime friend.
Off they go to the convent, each with vastly different expectations. The disgraced priest and his neophyte arrive to find themselves facing a stereotypically tyrannical Mother Superior (Mary Buss), a foul-mouthed Lydia Deetz cosplaying nun named Agnes (Hayley McFarland), and a small contingent of habit-wearing extras from a recent “Sound of Music” revival.
It's all fun and games until Agnes starts snacking on people’s faces. Reece manages to tick most of the boxes in the first 40 minutes: levitating objects, check; inverted crucifix, check; contorted poses, check; graphic displays of violence during the exorcism process, check; projectile vomiting — actually, no, the director thankfully omitted the classic spraying of pea soup.
Reece does manage to upend many of the conventions of both exorcism films and nunsploitation cinema in “Agnes,” eliminating the schlock aspects and subverting viewer expectations. From the beginning, an underlying current of corruption and degeneracy overshadows the presumed demonic force at work in the convent. The director employs an unconventional narrative path and acerbic, absurdist black humor that approximate the film’s most horrific scenes in intensity.
Then “Agnes” completely shifts its focus.
If Reece intended “Agnes” as a dark ride at an amusement park, halfway through the journey the cars went off the tracks and took a weird, inexplicable detour. The viewer’s attention moves to Mary (Molly Quinn), a close friend of Agnes who left the convent around the time of the exorcism. Several months have elapsed, and Mary is struggling to find her place in an inhospitable environment. The radical, unexpected departure feels like a betrayal, though the second half of the film echoes some of the deeper themes expressed in earlier scenes.
The director discussed the development of script, which he cowrote with John Selvidge.
“I started with a very detailed outline of the script, but when I began to write the second half of the story it really took on a life of its own,” Reece explained in the production notes of the film. “I wrote that half while on a cruise with my mother and my son, and treated it almost like a creative exercise. It was very freeform, and it created a hang-out vibe that excited me. I like presenting the audience with something that feels unfamiliar, and so I became fascinated by the idea of starting the film within the more rigid structure of a genre film and then having that structure give way to something more formless and enigmatic.”
Unfortunately, the formlessness of the film — particularly its second act — makes it unapproachable and disjointed. Both major storylines in “Agnes” feel unresolved, as if the filmmaker could not settle on an appropriate ending and intentionally bamboozled his audience. “Agnes” asks some profound questions about spirituality, coping with loss, and purpose in life. Instead of offering insight or direction, it leaves most of its inquiries unanswered. At best, it is an introspective meditation on loss of faith that slowly misplaces its identity and objective.
Incidentally, poor Urbain Grandier — the priest accused of bewitching the nuns of the Ursuline convent in Loudun, France — was found guilty and sentenced to death. Scholars suspect the accusation of witchcraft against him might have been a way to have him conveniently eliminated, devised by envious rivals amongst the clergy. Though tortured, he refused to confess to witchcraft. He was burned alive at the stake in 1634, but not before his legs had been smashed in a Spanish boot.
In “The Devils,” Grandier is portrayed by British actor Oliver Reed, who — according to legend — at least on one occasion climbed down a pub chimney and leaped out onto the grate as a demonic Santa Claus.
And there’s your holiday connection.