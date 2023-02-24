CLEARWATER — The Doo Wop Reunion will return to the Tampa Bay area for its 21st anniversary on Saturday, March 4, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The concert’s all-star lineup of legendary musicians from the 1950s and ’60s features Kenny Vance and The Planotones, Lou Christie, Jay Siegel’s Tokens and Joey Dee.
Among today’s great vocal pop musicians, Kenny Vance and the Planotones have voices of original and inviting dimension.
The group currently features Kenny Vance, Johnny Gale, Ladd Vance, Jimmy Bense, keyboardist Chip Degaard and Tony Gallino on drums. As exemplified by their signature song “Looking for an Echo,” their material is influenced by the music of the ’50s and ’60s, but they consistently bring a unique and musically sophisticated point of view.
Lou Christie's chart-topping career as a songwriter, recording artist, and performer started in a two-track studio in his rural hometown of Glenwillard, Pennsylvania. “The Gypsy Cried,” his first big hit, transformed a local choirboy into a national teen idol. Christie was 19 when the song hit the Billboard 200.
Throughout the 1960s, Christie followed success with greater success. “Two Faces Have I” was his next big hit featuring his stratospheric falsetto. Christie embedded himself and his uniquely talented voice into America's consciousness with his No. 1 multi-million selling success “Lightning Strikes.” His chart-topping success continued with two more huge hits, “Rhapsody in the Rain” and “I’m Gonna Make You Mine.”
Jay Siegel’s Tokens formed in 1955 at Brooklyn’s Abraham Lincoln High School. The band’s initial lineup included Neil Sedaka, Hank Medress, Eddie Rabkin and Cynthia Zolotin, but Rabkin was replaced by Jay Siegel in 1956.
The Tokens released “Tonight I Fell In Love” in 1961 on Warwick Records, and the single reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s success afforded the group a chance to perform on “American Bandstand,” which, in turn, earned them more recording opportunities. The Tokens next recorded Solomon Linda’s “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” which became its signature No. 1 hit.
Joey Dee led Joey Dee and the Starliters to fame with the hit song “Peppermint Twist” in 1961. During the 1960s, the band featured Dee along with David Brigati, Larry Vernieri, Carlton Lattimore, Sam Taylor and Willie Davis. Both Joe Pesci and Jimi Hendrix played guitar with the group at various times in the 1960s.
Dee’s other high-charting singles included “Shout,” “Hey, Let’s Twist,” and “What Kind of Love Is This.”