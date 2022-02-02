LARGO — Joanne Shaw Taylor will perform Thursday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets range from $14.50 to $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793. The River Kittens will open the show.
Shaw Taylor, universally hailed as the UK’s premiere blues rock guitarist, released her seventh studio full-length record in September 2021. “The Blues Album” will be released via Joe Bonamassa’s independent blues label KTBA Records. It was produced and recorded by Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Ocean Way Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The 11-track album features personalized covers of 11 rare blues classics originally recorded by Albert King, Peter Green, Little Richard, Magic Sam, Aretha Franklin, Little Milton, and many more.
“The Blues Album” is the follow up to 2019’s critically acclaimed album “Reckless Heart.” The new album features Josh Smith on guitar, Reese Wynans on keyboards, Greg Morrow on drums, Steve Mackey on bass, Steve Patrick on trumpet, Mark Douthit on sax, and Barry Green on trombone. Bonamassa plays guitar and sings on the track “Don’t Go Away Mad.” Mike Farris also joins as a special guest on “I Don’t Know What You’ve Got.”
“I’d known from the beginning of my recording career that one day I wanted to record an album of blues covers, I just wasn’t sure when the right time to do that would be,” said Shaw Taylor in a press release from Northstar Artists. “I’ve always found it far easier to write my own material than come up with creative ways to make other artists’ material my own.”
When the pandemic put the brakes on musicians from touring during 2020 and most of 2021, Shaw Taylor thought it was the right time to head into the studio to record “The Blues Album.”
“I mentioned my new project idea to Joe Bonamassa,” the British guitarist and singer-songwriter said. “He asked me for my song choices. Immediately he began sending me notes and was texting me song suggestions.”
Shaw Taylor and Bonamassa have been best friends and fans of each other’s music for many years. She always wanted to work with Joe if the right project or collaboration came about.
“He was already acting as a mentor as well as an unofficial producer on ‘The Blues Album,’ so I asked him if he’d fancy the job, officially,” said Shaw Taylor. “Thankfully, he accepted. ‘The Blues Album’ has been everything I hoped it would be. It’s been a labor of love, overseen by an artist, producer, and friend who I trust beyond measure."
“We wanted to make a tough vocal-centric straight blues record that showcases Joanne’s amazing talent but in a slightly different light," said Bonamassa. “Joanne is a dear friend and a superstar. Josh and I focused on testing her limits and pushing boundaries that might not have occurred before. It's all about making a statement and having the listener want to play the music repeatedly."
The covers album pays tribute to artists and bands that are not obvious choices including Little Village, Little Milton, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, and James Ray, but, at the same time, she covers seminal blues icons including Albert King, Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green and Magic Sam. Some of the songs covered are B-sides of singles.
“Joe made it known from the get-go that his main objective for this album was to push me as a singer,” said Shaw Taylor. “Obviously, Joe has seen me perform many times over the years and knows my voice well. I think he felt that he could my vocal performance more, and get more out of it, especially since I’d had over a year to rest my vocal cords.”
Shaw Taylor said that Bonamassa and Smith make a fantastic team.
“Both bring something different to the table that the other maybe couldn’t,” she said. “I loved working with them. I was worried about working with Joe for obvious reasons — we are very close friends — but you never know how that will translate into a working relationship. It was cool to work with two guys not much older than me. Most of the producers I’ve worked with so far haven’t been so close to me in age, plus Joe and Josh have the added benefit of understanding what it is to tour on the same scene as me and what me touring this album will look like. All in all, it was a very relaxed fun session and hang.”