James Museum offers weekly online content
ST. PETERSBURG — The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art offers numerous ways to stay engaged and enriched with newly curated weekly content available online for free.
Every Tuesday, “The James Museum from Home” will release a new theme related to the collection and post interactive content for audiences to enjoy. Previous themes have included “the cowboy” and “Navajo culture.”
“We hope to give our audience respite and delight by sharing the stories of the American West both past and present,” said Laura Hine, executive director of the James Museum. “The James Museum from Home is allowing us all to consider and experience the museum in a whole new way.”
Packed with a variety of materials, “The James Museum from Home” is a fun way the museum can offer an educational and reliable resource from the comfort of home.
To experience the content, visit thejamesmuseum.org/jmfromhome.
The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art opened in April 2018 and transports visitors through the rich and diverse heritage of the American West. Its more than 400 works of art evoke the spirit of a wide-open frontier and the beauty of life in the wild. The museum engages the community through a variety of programs and educational opportunities that bring our history and culture to life. Planned programming includes special exhibitions in a variety of genres, artist talks and demonstrations, art classes, docent tours and children’s activities. Through exhibitions and education programs, the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art emphasizes the core values of art that moved Tom and Mary James: action, fortitude, heritage and integrity.
Pinellas Arts Community Relief Fund releases initial round of funds
More than $55,000 in emergency funds will be delivered to more than 100 Pinellas County artists as a result of collaborative efforts that resulted in the formation of the Pinellas Arts Community Relief Fund.
Created to provide immediate financial relief for artists, arts businesses and arts organizations affected by the COVID-19 emergency, the Pinellas Arts Community Relief Fund committee has announced that the first wave of funds will be released to artists within the next week with additional funds to be distributed a few days later.
A joint effort of Creative Pinellas, the Pinellas Community Foundation and the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, the Pinellas Arts Community Relief Fund was established to respond to the financial suffering of artists, arts organizations and arts businesses whose livelihoods have been suddenly decimated by the cancellation of performances, closure of arts walks and arts businesses, and the shuttering of arts education programs. The application process opened March 31, and the response confirmed the profound impact of COVID-19 within the local arts community.
“We received close to 300 applications from artists and arts businesses of all kinds,” said Dugan Cooley, CEO of the Pinellas Community Foundation, who is managing the relief fund. “The need is clearly great, and we are moving as quickly as possible in order to get the funds into the hands of the people who need them. We started with the artists first and have worked our way through that. Over the next few days, we will be focusing on arts businesses and organizations, and getting to them as quickly as possible as well.”
Because the need is greater than the available funds can support, grants are being awarded based on demonstratable need, prioritizing funding to the most vulnerable. All applications are reviewed and evaluated by a volunteer advisory committee using a common set of guidelines for a fair-minded process. The total number of awards granted is based on the amount of money raised to support this fund.
“The really good news is that the community has come together with an amazing show of support,” said Cooley. “While we still need further contributions to meet the needs of the community, we have already raised $110,000 for this fund, in less than two weeks. Donors like the Milkey Family Foundation, the Gobioff Foundation, Pinellas Community Foundation, Creative Pinellas and the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance have all made significant contributions. And we are seeing donations from artists and supporters of all kinds. It is truly uplifting in all this time of challenge, to see the power of our community coming together.”
Applications for the Pinellas Arts Community Relief Fund are temporarily closed as the current applications are reviewed and available funds are distributed. The Arts Community Relief Fund committee is committed to continuing to raise funds, and to seeking support from donors, philanthropists and foundations in order to reopen the fund to new applicants as quickly as possible.
To contribute to the Community Arts Relief Fund, visit pinellascf.org/pinellasartsrelief.
Creative Pinellas announces 2020 Professional Artist Grant recipients
Creative Pinellas recently announced the 2020 Professional Artist Grant recipients.
Grant recipients include Amy Collins, Neverne Covington, Elizabeth Indianos, Steven Kenny, Paula Kramer, James McAdams, Erol Ozsever, Lea Umberger, Joseph Weinzettle. These grants are awarded annually to Pinellas County artists of outstanding talent and ability who, with a history of increasingly successful work on the local, national, or international stage, bring recognition, awareness and interest to our community, ad inspire other artists and art lovers.
In addition to the Professional Artist Grants, Creative Pinellas presented an Artist Laureate Grant to Mickett/Stackhouse Studios. The Artist Laureate is recognized by Creative Pinellas as being a model partner and collaborator, and will share their skills and expertise, supporting the mission of Creative Pinellas over the grant period.
“When we ask ourselves and our community ‘what kind of landscape do we want once this emergency is over?’ our answer is that we want a healthy, vibrant arts and cultural landscape that has been able to remain intact enough, and with a strong enough foundation to rebuild, renew and flourish,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas. “We are pleased to be able to make these awards to our professional artists at this time as we believe it will help meet this goal.”
This is the fifth cycle of the Professional Artist Grant. Creative Pinellas has awarded close to 50 grants to artists of amazing caliber and innovation. Professional Artist Grants are designed to support and sustain Pinellas County’s creative community and to enhance the county as an arts and cultural destination. Grantees blog weekly, participate in community meetups and podcasts and in Creative Pinellas’ online journal and are invited to show work at the Creative Pinellas Arts Annual, which will be in its third year and the Arts Annual BTW program that places work in area hotels and will be in its second year.
Creative Pinellas understands this is a time of stress and financial need for many artists and people who work in the arts and is working to meet these immediate needs including development of new programs to further assist artists throughout our community.
For information about Creative Pinellas, visit creativepinellas.org.
Coronavirus cancels more Florida Orchestra concerts
ST. PETERSBURG — In accordance with the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Orchestra is extending concert cancellations through at least May 10.
To help lift up the community as it faces this health crisis, TFO will keep the music going through weekly radio broadcasts and short performance videos straight from musicians’ homes to music fans via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
“This pandemic is one of the most stressful times in our lives. Music helps. We hear that every day from people who are so thankful that we’re keeping the music going however we can,” said Mark Cantrell, TFO president and CEO. “Music has a tremendous power to heal. A tremendous power to comfort and connect. The Florida Orchestra is committed to using the power of music to help our Tampa Bay community emerge stronger than ever.”
The board of directors is committed to paying TFO’s musicians and staff through the end of the season in May.
“An orchestra is not just music — it’s people. These virtuoso musicians are your neighbors and an integral part of our community,” said Janet Paroo, board chair. “TFO is a close family, and we’re doing everything we can to keep our family strong so we will be here for the Tampa Bay community, just as our community has been here for us. We are so grateful for those who have chosen to donate back their unused tickets or make extra gifts to the orchestra during this difficult time.”
For TFO musicians, the board’s decision is a lifeline.
“While our stages remain dark, we yearn for Michael Francis to raise his baton and bring ‘our sound’ to life once again for our community,” said Clay Ellerbroek, TFO principal flute and chair of the orchestra committee. “But for now, TFO musicians are extremely grateful and relieved that we have such a courageous and compassionate board. This is a lifeline for us. For many, TFO is our only income.”
Without ticket revenue, which accounts for about 40% of TFO’s operating budget, the orchestra is relying solely on contributions to cover expenses. Ticketholders can help by donating the value of their unused tickets to the orchestra at FloridaOrchestra.org/donate-your-tickets. Contributions of any amount can be made at FloridaOrchestra.org/donate.
TFO’s season is still scheduled to go through the end of May, but coronavirus concerns have forced the cancellation of concerts since March 20. These upcoming concerts are canceled, most at TFO’s main venues: Straz Center in Tampa, Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg and Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater:
- April 17-19: Beethoven & Paganini Masterworks concert
- April 22-23: Once Upon a Concert Coffee concert
- April 24: Livin’ Thing: The Music of The Electric Light Orchestra Rock concert
- April 25-26: Prohibition Raymond James Pops concert
- May 1-3: Beethoven’s Fifth: Darkness to Light Masterworks concert
- May 3: Woodson Chamber Series: Cello and Piano Duo
- May 7: Made in America Coffee concert
- May 9-10: Free Pops in the Park concerts at Coachman Park in Clearwater and Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa
For more information on TFO concert cancellations, visit FloridaOrchestra.org.
Even without concerts, TFO is keeping the power of music going. Every Thursday, the orchestra is sharing live recordings of select Masterworks concerts for free on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9 FM radio and online at WSMR.org, thanks to TFO’s partnership with the station.