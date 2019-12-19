Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• “Disney’s Aladdin,” Dec. 19 through Jan. 5, at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• The Outlaws: Sixth annual Green Grass and Yuletide Jam; Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Lindsey Stirling, Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $48.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Home for the Holidays,” Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 and 8 p.m., at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Reverend Horton Heat, Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• Christmastime with the Carpenters featuring Top of the World, a Carpenters tribute, Sunday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Rockapella Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
St. Petersburg
• “Silent Sky,” by Lauren Gunderson, through Dec. 22, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• “The Lion in Winter,” by James Goldman; through Dec. 22, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
Tampa
• “A Tuna Christmas,” through Dec. 22, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $32.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• John McRae, Saturday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., on the Straz Riverwalk, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. This is a free event. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Tarpon Springs
• “The Gift of the Magi,” through Dec. 22, at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Performances are Saturday, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $30. Visit TarponArts.org or call 727-942-5605.