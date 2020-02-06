LARGO — The Machine, a Pink Floyd tribute band, will perform Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.
The Machine has forged a 30-year reputation for extending the legacy of Pink Floyd. They are known for selling out theaters, premier showcase rooms and casinos across North America, Europe and Asia as well as for performing at renowned music festivals such as Bonnaroo, Riverbend, and Gathering of the Vibes. The Machine has shared the stage with full symphony orchestras, including the Atlanta, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and San Diego symphonies, as well as the Buffalo Philharmonic.
The New York-based quartet performs a diverse mix of The Floyd's extensive 16-album repertoire, complete with faithful renditions of popular hits as well as obscure gems. With stellar musicianship and passionate delivery, The Machine explores collective improvisation rivaling that of an early 1970s Pink Floyd. Their use of expanded theatrical elements and elaborate stage displays and lighting continues in the spirit of the later Floyd of the 1980s.
The band is also known for re-creating entire albums as a part of their show, accepting requests from fans, and for taking an A-to-Z approach in which one song is played for every letter of the alphabet. Special shows include lasers by the same company that provides classic Pink Floyd laser effects for Roger Waters and David Gilmour tours.
The members of The Machine include founding members Joe Pascarell on guitar and vocals; and Tahrah Cohen on drums; and long-time band mates Stephen Bard on bass and vocals and Scott Chasolen on keys and vocals.
For information about The Machine, visit themachinelive.com.