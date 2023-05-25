TAMPA — Trop rock duo Summer Salt will perform Thursday, June 1, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $26. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
“Campanita,” the new record from Summer Salt on Wax Bodega, is an intimate homage to love and family with 12 tracks that meander rose-tinted memories, relationships and loss. The album dips into dreamy jazz, bedroom pop, beachy bossa nova, and indie rock. There are guitars, keys, and cloud-light harmonies — but there are strings, synths, horns, and harmonicas, too.
Summer Salt features singer-guitarist Matthew Terry and drummer, percussionist, and keyboardist Eugene Chung. Their new album takes its title from a nickname given to Terry’s sister, Madeleine, by their grandmother. When Maddie and Terry’s cousin, Angelina, passed away in January 2021, it was the first time he’d experienced this kind of loss. He became determined to create something that would live on and celebrate the life of both his sister and cousin forever.
The process of creating the record allowed Terry to stay close to the two of them, and the end result is a work that will not die.
“The easiest place for me to put some of the energy I was feeling through this time was into something tangible, making something that will be permanent,” said Terry. “I was thinking, ‘This can’t be over, her life can’t be over, so I need to continue.’ So that was just something I ran with, and it’s been a beautiful process making this album.”
The band is celebrating “Campanita,” their fourth full-length release, with a full U.S. headline tour. The LP is a bold step forward in Summer Salt’s skyward career arc, which has built from auspicious Austin, Texas, roots to count more than 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and nods from both Live Nation’s Ones to Watch and American Songwriter.
Throughout the new record’s creation, Chung experimented with new sonic elements, building a sound that’s fuller and more textured.
“As we get older and write more songs, Matt and I are getting more interested in the production side of things and trying to make things sound a little different than what we’ve been doing,” said Chung.
Terry and Chung composed the songs while living apart — Terry in Dallas, and Chung in San Francisco. They self-recorded much of the material before meeting in Fort Collins, Colorado, in December 2022 to finish at The Blasting Room. More than any record before it, Terry and Chung are excited to put “Campanita” into the world.
“It’s here forever,” said Chung. “Time can’t take this away from us.”