TAMPA — Reba McEntire will perform Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $46. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, nine People's Choice Awards, six CMA Awards, three Grammy Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors.
McEntire’s success includes 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. She recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Her Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in the achievement.
The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's “Annie Get Your Gun” and starred in the six-season television sitcom “Reba.”
Her special CD and DVD pairing, “My Chains Are Gone,” which features McEntire performing some of the most beloved hymns of all time, is available now.
In concert at the Amalie Arena, the award-winning entertainer will deliver hit after hit during her live show. Presented by Live Nation, the 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows.
"I can't wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall," said McEntire. "We had so much fun in the spring, and I'm ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark."
Hailing from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, Clark got her start by playing for tips at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, a legendary honky-tonk bar across the alley from Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. The three-time Juno Award winner holds the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry.
Clark has received 19 CCMA Awards and in 2018 was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.
In 2016, Clark took to the airwaves in a whole new way with “Country Gold with Terri Clark.” The internationally syndicated radio show can be heard on over 170 stations across the United States and Canada and has garnered Clark CMA and ACM nominations for her hosting duties. With over 5 million albums sold, hit singles such as "Better Things to Do," "Poor Poor Pitiful Me," "Girls Lie Too," "Northern
Girl" and "I Just Wanna Be Mad," a slew of awards and sold-out audiences on both sides of the border, Clark has solidified her place in the history.