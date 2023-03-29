ST. PETERSBURG — The deathcore metal band Lorna Shore will take the stage Wednesday, April 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance and $50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Hailing from Warren County, New Jersey, Lorna Shore released “Pain Remains,” their highly anticipated fourth full length album, in October 2022. “Pain Remains” marks both a creative high mark and a cathartic release for the band, who have undergone massive changes and honed their sound in just the past couple years. They also have seen their popularity soar over that time, to the point where they currently share magazine covers with their metal heroes Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth and Lamb of God.
In a career built on challenges, changes and a single-minded vision, the quintet faced a canceled tour in 2020 due to the pandemic in addition to a singer change. The following year presented the band with a staggering creative challenge in the form of the song, “To the Hellfire” from their well-regarded “… And I Return to Nothingness” EP. Through it all, they upped their sonic ante.
Their upcoming album not only aligns with everything Lorna Shore has hinted at, but it also exceeds that.
“It feels like a rebirth of everything for us — the energy, the band, the morale,” said drummer Austin Archey.
The new album is the product of the same struggle and deluge of personal and creative hells that’s marked Lorna Shore’s entire career.
“This was the hardest record in our career that we’ve ever had to write,” said guitarist Adam De Micco. “We were no longer in the underdog position. Because of the EP and ‘…Hellfire’, we knew we had to top ourselves. It was a different kind of pressure. For me. the mental struggle was being seen in a new light — we had to make sure that we weren’t going to be seen as some flickering flame.”
When the band decamped to Michigan’s Random Awesome Studios with producer Josh Schroeder in the fall of 2021, Lorna Shore was on a creative high that carried them through five weeks of hard work and intense creativity.
“The biggest challenge for me was me being my own adversary,” the guitarist admitted. “Overcoming my own self-doubt and feelings of self-worth.”
“Pain Remains” is the sound of a band that has honed their sound and identity.