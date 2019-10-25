CLEARWATER — Gin Blossoms will perform Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., at the Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $42. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.atthecap.com.
Gin Blossoms have undoubtedly left their mark on the rock music map. The Grammy-nominated band's fusion of melodic rock, pop, folk and country elements has helped pave the way for the modern rock of today.
Fans around the world are very familiar with Gin Blossoms’ five-time platinum breakthrough album “New Miserable Experience,” containing gems such as “Until I Fall Away,” “Found Out About You,” “Hey Jealousy” and “Allison Road.” Those hit tracks were followed up by the Empire Records platinum soundtrack hit “Til I Hear It from You.”
In 1996, the singles “Follow You Down” and “As Long as It Matters” hit the radio again in a huge way, making their “Congratulations I’m Sorry” record another platinum success. Gin Blossoms’ hits have crossed over in five different formats, taking the airwaves by siege, and held the MTV playlist captive for most of the ’90s.