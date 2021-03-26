CLEARWATER — Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is hitting the road, unveiling a new itinerary and name for her tour originally scheduled for 2020, but then postponed due to the pandemic.
Shlesinger has added 20 new dates to the “Back in Action Tour” schedule, including a run of socially distanced shows this spring and summer which will kick off at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre May 13. The tour includes a stop in Clearwater for one show Saturday, May 15, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $43.25, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
For a complete list of Shlesinger’s tour dates, and more information, including VIP upgrades, visit iliza.com/tour.
“My team and I worked very hard to reschedule this tour and are excited to see you all,” said Shlesinger in a press release promoting the tour. “We are cautiously optimistic for all the dates to play as we head into an environment full of promise. I love you and can't wait to be back with all of my Party Goblins.”
Shlesinger is one of today’s leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Shlesinger-inspired swag to wear to her shows. Her fifth Netflix stand up special “UnVeiled” premiered in November 2019 and delves into her journey of getting married. Her past specials include “Confirmed Kills,” “Freezing Hot,” and “War Paint.” Her previous Netflix special, 2018’s “Elder Millennial,” is the subject of “Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over,” her “fan-u-mentary” which is currently streaming and gives fans an inside look into what goes into the making of one of her specials.
On the acting front, Shlesinger starred in two major films in 2020: “Spenser Confidential” opposite Mark Wahlberg and directed by Peter Berg; and “Pieces of a Woman” opposite Vanessa Kirby. The “Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” premiered on Netflix in early 2020. Her first book, “Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity,” was published by Hachette Book Group. It is a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman's approach to friendship, singlehood, and relationships. Her new podcast “AIA: Ask Iliza Anything” offers up her unique perspective to listeners, answering their questions on virtually any topic.
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.