CLEARWATER – Round Room Live and Hasbro will present “Peppa Pig Live! — Peppa Pig’s Adventure” on Sunday, March 27, 2 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The loveable, cheeky little piggy is on tour, bringing a live, family-friendly musical experience to audiences across the United States. For a complete list of tour dates and additional information, visit www.peppapigliveus.com.
In this production, Peppa Pig goes on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventures, full of singing, dancing, games, and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience.
"We can’t wait to bring this delightful and captivating show, featuring such beloved characters, to audiences across the country," said Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. "We’re proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages."
Airing around the world in more than 40 languages and produced by eOne, Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, “Peppa Pig” is the No. 1 most streamed preschool show for kids of any age globally.
“Peppa Pig” is streamed on top content platforms including Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and Roku and is considered the “crown jewel” of Nick Jr. with more than 3.2 million global followers on Facebook and 84 million subscribers on YouTube. Peppa’s first musical release, “My First Album,” continues to take the world by storm following its 2019 release — and Peppa’s second album, “Peppa’s Adventures: The Album,” was released in July 2021 and continues Peppa’s pop stardom.