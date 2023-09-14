LARGO — The Copper Piano: Dueling Pianos Show will visit Pinellas for a show on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $14.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
This unique and wildly entertaining dueling pianos show engages audiences from young to old in a musical journey of sing-along, clap-along and dance-along song requests made by the audience themselves. Led by two talented and high-energy musicians who have played to a wide range of audiences and gatherings across the globe, this event will be a night full of laughs, singing, and pure fun.