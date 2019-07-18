A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following film opening in wide release:
‘The Lion King’
- Genre: Adventure and family
- Cast: Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, Alfre Woodard, Beyonce Knowles, Chiwetel Ejiofor, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, John Kani, Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre and Keegan-Michael Key
- Director: Jon Favreau
- Rated: PG
Disney’s “The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born.
Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own.
The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Secret Obsession’
- Genre: Drama and thriller
- Cast: Brenda Song, Dennis Haysbert, Mike Vogel and Ashley Scott
- Director: Peter Sullivan
- Not rated
In the Netflix film “Secret Obsession, newlywed Jennifer (Brenda Song) is brutally attacked at a dark rest stop.
While healing from her injuries, she can’t recall anything from her past, including the ordeal. Her husband, Russell (Mike Vogel), is just thankful she’s alive and eager to get her home. As he reintroduces her to their secluded mountain estate, Detective Page (Dennis Haysbert) pursues Jennifer’s assailant — his own daughter went missing and was never found. The same fate now awaits Jennifer, unless someone realizes that her loving caretaker is actually her captor.
‘Iron Sky: The Coming Race’
- Genre: Comedy, action and science fiction
- Cast: Lara Rossi, Vladimir Burlakov, Kit Dale, Udo Kier and Tom Green
- Director: Timo Vuorensola
- Not rated
Following the devastating aftermath of nuclear war on Earth, a former Nazi Moonbase has become the last refuge for mankind.
Limited supplies and overpopulation threaten the survivors until Obi, the leader’s daughter, finds a map pointing to a power buried deep under Earth’s wasted surface that could save mankind or destroy it once and for all. When an old enemy leads our heroes on an adventure into the Hollow Earth, they must fight an ancient shapeshifting reptilian race to save humanity.
‘Supervized’
- Genre: Comedy and action
- Cast: Tom Berenger, Beau Bridges, Fionnula Flanagan, Louis Gossett Jr., Clive Russell, Fiona Glascott, Elya Baskin, John Kavanagh and Lochlann O'Mearain
- Director: Steve Barron
- Rated: R
Real heroes never retire in “Supervized,” arriving on Digital and On Demand July 19 from Lionsgate. The film will also be in select theaters from Freestyle on July 19.
Academy Award nominee Tom Berenger and Golden Globe winner Beau Bridges lead this charming comedy about a group of senior superheroes who gather for one last mission at their nursing home.