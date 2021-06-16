Wine & Winter
CLEARWATER — Wine & Winter will take place Friday, June 18, 6:30 to 9 p.m., at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater.
Attendees will enjoy wine and food samples while checking out CMA’s new expansion. CMA will showcase its brand-new visitor center and dolphin habitat expansion. Artwork from local and national artists will be on display. There will be live entertainment.
Tickets are $75 for members and $100 for nonmembers. This event is for those 21 and older. To purchase tickets, visit www.cmaquarium.org/wine-winter-2021.
There will be a virtual program and auction as well for folks unable to join the in-person event. Anyone can support CMA’s efforts to continue rescuing and rehabilitating marine life by donating and bidding on exclusive items online through a virtual auction. Bidding begins June 11. To register for the virtual event, visit qtego.net/qlink/cmaquarium.
Hops Night in the Garden
LARGO — Hops Night in the Garden will be presented Friday, June 18, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
Attendees will have an opportunity to enjoy local craft beer in a botanical oasis. The event will feature orchid vendors and a silent auction. Cost is $40 a person. Tickets include 4-ounce samples from a variety of local craft breweries, appetizers and a commemorative tasting glass. The event is for those 21 and older.
For tickets, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/hnregistration.
Seminole welcome sign
SEMINOLE — The Rotary Club of Seminole Lake will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, June 18, 9 a.m., to present a new “welcome to Seminole” sign on the corner of 113th Street and 102nd Avenue.
The Rotary Club of Seminole Lake in partnership with St. Petersburg College’s Seminole campus set up this sign to welcome all to Seminole and to bring awareness to the many community service organizations that support the local community. They are Seminole American Legion Post 252, Botanical Gardens Foundation, Kiwanis Breakfast Club, Kiwanis Dinner Club, Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, Rotary Club of Seminole, Seminole Elks, and Seminole Junior Women’s Club GFWC. The two Rotary and Kiwanis clubs are represented by one logo.
Parking will be at the site with parking attendants. For more information, call the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake at 727-489-4512.
Friends of Ridgecrest walk/bike ride, fish fry
LARGO — In recognition and celebration of Juneteenth, the Friends of Ridgecrest will host a walk/bike ride Saturday, June 19, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and starting at the YMCA of Greater Ridgecrest, 1801 119th St. N., Largo.
The event will be followed by a drive-thru fish fry fundraiser, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the YMCA. Fish will be available for a suggested donation of $8.
The event will also celebrate local 2021 graduates and is an opportunity to bring nonperishable items and canned goods to benefit community food pantries.
Summer Plant Sale
LARGO — The Summer Plant Sale will take place Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
The sale will feature orchid vendors such as Accent Orchids, Art Stone Orchids & Statuary, Miranda Orchids and Garden Trails. Orchids and supplies will be available for purchase.
For information, visit www.flbgfoundation.org.
Ties & Tiaras
PINELLAS PARK — Ties & Tiaras will be presented Saturday, June 19, 1 to 4 p.m., at Next Generation Kids Camp, 8800 49th St. N., Suite 110, Pinellas Park.
This daddy-daughter dance will offer a Father’s Day celebration and will welcome dads, grandpas, uncles and other father figures. The event will feature dancing, food, raffles and more. Cost is $25 for each father and daughter and $10 for each additional daughter. Visit www.nextgenerationkidscamp.org to purchase tickets and for information.
Teen Tidal Wave
LARGO — Middle and high school youth ages 11 to 17 are invited to Teen Tidal Wave Tuesday, June 22, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Attendees can swim and have fun with friends. The cost is $3 per teen. Concessions will be available at Splash’s Snack Bar. For information, visit PlayLargo.com/YouthandTeens or call 727-518-3016.
Additional Teen Tidal Waves are planned for July 20 and Aug. 3.
Teens Go Insane Friday
LARGO — Teens Go Insane Friday will be presented Friday, June 25, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
From Nerf battles, movies, dancing, and more, Largo Recreation’s new TGIF event is packed with evening fun. Teens can also enjoy Highland’s 3-story structure in PlayWorld or challenge a friend to a few games in the game room. The snack shop will be open for purchases.
The cost is $3 per teen. For information, visit PlayLargo.com/YouthandTeens or call 727-518-3016.
Additional Teens Go Insane Fridays are planned for July 23 and Aug. 6.
Fourth Saturday block pARTy
PINELLAS PARK — The Fourth Saturday block pARTy will be presented Saturday, June 26, 4 to 9 p.m., at the Pinellas Arts Village, 5663 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.
The Pinellas Arts Village is home to Swartz Gallery, Bottles Pub, the Studios at 5663, Painting with a Twist of Pinellas Park, Pompei Studios, Donnelly COVE, the Pinellas Park Art Society & Gallery and the Complete Sweet Shoppe. The businesses open their doors for the Fourth Saturday block pARTy and invite the entire community to come be part of the art.
For information, call 727-369-5856. The next block pARTy is planned for July 24.
Celebrate America Food Truck Festival
PALM HARBOR — The inaugural Celebrate America Food Truck Festival will be presented Sunday, June 27, 2 to 5 p.m., in the parking lot of the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
A variety of vendors will be serving food from pizza and burgers to nachos and ice cream.
This event is hosted by the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce Foundation, a charitable and educational arm of the Greater Palm Harbor Area Chamber. This organization supports the educational community through scholarships and awards. All proceeds from this event will benefit their organization.
For more detailed information about the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce Foundation, visit palmharborchamber.com.
Tri if You Dare Kid’s Triathlon
SEMINOLE — The Tri if You Dare Kid’s Triathlon will be presented Sunday, June 27, 7 a.m., at the Holland G. Mangum Recreation Complex, 9100 113th St. N., Seminole.
This event is open to kids 5 to 12 years of age. This triathlon will be a run/bike/pool swim triathlon. All participants will receive a finisher’s medal and event T-shirt and the top three boy and girl finishers will receive trophies.
Distances are as follows:
• Ages 5-6 — Run .25 mile/bike 1 mile/swim 25 yards
• Ages 7-8 — Run .5 mile/bike 2 mile/swim 100 yards
• Ages 9-10 — Run .75 mile/bike 2 mile/swim 100 yards
• Ages 11-12 — Run 1 mile/bike 3 mile/swim 150 yards
Early bird registration fees are $35 before June 14 and $45 on or after June 14. No race-day registration is available. Mandatory packet pickup for participants will be Saturday, June 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Holland G. Magnum Recreation Complex. Race registration is available on Active.com or in person at center.
Democratic Women’s Club meeting
The Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas will meet virtually Monday, June 28, noon to 1:30 p.m.
The speaker will be Mary Lou Woods and Marie Garnes, DWCF grassroots campaign chairs. They will talk about working on upcoming elections, getting out the vote, and turning Florida blue.
To join the virtual meeting, call Mary Freeman, club president, at 727-415-6629. Freeman will provide instructions for Zoom and information about volunteering.