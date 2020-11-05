CLEARWATER — Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO, and the Ruth Eckerd Hall board of directors recently announced “Something Special,” a virtual benefit to support the Ruth Eckerd Hall Recovery Fund, streaming live online Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m.
The program will be hosted by award-winning journalist Lissette Campos and also will feature a live auction emceed by auctioneer Jason Alpert. Registration for the free event and sponsorships are available now by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com/benefit.
The star-studded evening will include virtual performances from Grammy Award-winning artists, as well as a virtual performance by the students of the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts. There will also be an auction of one-of-a-kind memorabilia from the Ruth Eckerd Hall vault, including an electric guitar autographed by the multi-platinum rock band Styx, microphone autographed by the legendary singer-songwriter Paul Anka and more. To view the list of auction items, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com/benefit. All proceeds from this event will directly benefit Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Recovery Fund.
“Every year, around this time, we host a fundraising event that helps us maintain our operations and programming and education offerings year round,” Crockett said in a press release. “As a not-for-profit arts organization, Ruth Eckerd Hall relies on ticket sales and contributions to fulfill our mission. In our most challenging year yet, our fundraising efforts are more crucial than ever, our main stages have been dark for many months due to the global pandemic, diminishing income drastically.”
For more information, to register for the virtual benefit and auction, or to become a sponsor, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com/benefit.
The event is sponsored by Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants, Beth & John England, Creative Contractors Inc., Publix Charities, Adam Abelson & David Abelson, Barry & Judith Alpert & Family, Bollenback & Forret CPAs, Bouchard Insurance, Duke Energy, Kimberly & Matthew Hoffman and Bob & Cathy Smith.