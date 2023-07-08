ST. PETERSBURG — The Mad Monk Collective will present the “Tiny Ass Art Show,” a groundbreaking exhibition that celebrates the diversity and creativity of contemporary art in a miniature format. The show take place on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Mad Monk Gallery, 615 27th St. S., Unit A, St. Petersburg.
Featuring works by over 100 international artists, each piece measures only three by three inches, challenging the notion that bigger is better. From painting and sculpture to photography and digital art, “Tiny Ass Art Show” offers a glimpse into the creative visions of artists from different cultures, backgrounds and styles.
The show is not only an exhibition, but also a participatory event that invites the public to join the artistic community and express their own creativity. Anyone can submit their own tiny masterpiece, whether they work with paint, clay, pixels or anything else. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Aug. 25.
The proceeds from the show will benefit the community projects and infrastructure of the Mad Monk Collective, a group of artists and activists dedicated to social change and artistic innovation.
For information, email themadmonkstpete@gmail.com.