TAMPA — The Steepwater Band will perform Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Jeff Massey, Joe Winters and Tod Bowers convened in Chicago in 1998 to form the Steepwater Band. At the beginning, the outfit focused on playing their own rock-fueled interpretations of blues songs, favoring Chicago-style blues tracks. It wasn’t long before the band was writing its own music.
In 1999, the group met singer-songwriter Michael Connelly. Connelly collaborated with them on the Steepwater Band’s debut EP, “Goin’ Back Home.” To show its gratitude, the band performed on Connelly’s project, “Bottles of Wine.”
The following year, Connelly was added to the Steepwater Band lineup.
The Steepwater Band released “Broth to the Snake,” their first full-length album, in 2001. The same year, they released “Live … Half in the Bag.”
Since those early days, the Steepwater Band has released six more studio albums, two live albums and a handful of EPs. It has shared the stage at various concerts and festivals with musical acts such as Umphrey's McGee, Yonder Mountain String Band, Keller Williams, the Doobie Brothers, Ian Gillan, and Cheap Trick.
The band was among the bands featured on the Gimme Three Days cruise with Lynyrd Skynyrd, 38 Special, and Blackberry Smoke. They toured with Gov’t Mule and opened for Bon Jovi.
Band members currently include Massey on lead vocals and guitars; Winters on drums and percussion; Eric Saylors on guitars, lap steel, and backing vocals; and Joe Bishop on bass and backing vocals.