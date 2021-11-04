TAMPA — With a voice and sound well beyond her years, Florida sensation JudyAnne Jackson will release “Old Soul,” her debut EP, this month. To celebrate the release, Jackson will perform Saturday, Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets for this all-ages show start at $30; however, the show is sold out according to the venue. For information, visit theatticyborcity.com.
“Old Soul” is scheduled to be released Nov. 11 — which happens to be the singer’s 14th birthday. Described as a soulful yet poppy country collaboration with several well-known Nashville artists and a Grammy-winning producer, “Old Soul” features three original songs the Tampa teen co-wrote over Zoom with Music City artists during the pandemic. The fourth song, a John Prine cover, infuses the young prodigy’s more contemporary influences from Brandi Carlile and Maren Morris.
JudyAnne is a rare talent and a true “old soul,” says Grammy-winning producer Mitch Dane, who invited the young musician to his Nashville studio this summer.
“Having recorded many vocalists in my career, I find JudyAnne’s voice and talent to be beyond her years,” said Dane in a press release promoting the new EP. Dane has worked with musical artists such as Jars of Clay, The Kicks, The Young Fables and many others. “Sometimes it’s difficult to coach a singer to sing what they feel. But JudyAnne’s delivery is effortless and mature.”
The “Old Soul” EP is available for preorder with singles already streaming on all major platforms.
From her scribbles in seventh-grade English class, JudyAnne co-wrote her single “Stand Tall” with NBC’s “The Voice” standout Parker McKay. Last month, she released “Old Soul,” a virtual writing collaboration with Nashville singer/songwriter Kenny Foster as a nod to what JudyAnne calls the “old music” and following her dreams.
Her latest single, “Calling You Out,” released Oct. 21, captures the hurt and isolation teens can sometimes feel from social media — and the power to stand up to it. After all, JudyAnne says her music is about “the courage to persevere” and “to make people smile.”
“I want people to really relate to my songs — that’s my goal as a songwriter,” she said. “It makes me so happy when I’m performing, and people are smiling back at me and truly having fun with the music.”
At only age 8, JudyAnne began playing guitar, and when she was 9, she wrote her first song, “Stuck in the Clouds,” about her dreams of becoming a singer/songwriter. Her dedication to her craft — which she balances with her schoolwork and friends — has spurred national recognition and a string of impressive opportunities.
JudyAnne was featured as halftime entertainment at Madison Square Garden, won the Producers’ Choice for PBS Celebration of Music, and was selected by NBC’s “Today” show as a finalist in its aspiring singer/songwriter contest. Last year, she partnered with Larney and Hope Tree Entertainment, and in April, she played a sold-out solo show at New York City’s oldest rock ‘n’ roll club, The Bitter End, for its first live performance in more than a year.
JudyAnne is set to perform again at her sold-out EP release party Nov. 13 at the Attic in Tampa. She will have a follow-up acoustic show on Nov. 20 at Molly Malone’s Irish Pub on Davis Islands, the same venue where she played her first public show.
For information, visit www.judyannejackson.com.