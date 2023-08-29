Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially overnight. Low 78F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially overnight. Low 78F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.