Howard Alan Events, American Craft Endeavors reveal 2023-24 season lineup of art & craft festivals
Howard Alan Events, along with its American Craft Endeavors counterpart, the nation’s largest outdoor art and craft festival producer, recently announced its upcoming 2023-24 season of showcases. The festivals provide creative careers for thousands of artists. The events bring millions of dollars in economic impact to area hotels, restaurants, shops, and townships while giving beauty and inspiration to the millions of patrons who attend year after year.
This season’s award-winning lineup includes a brand-new event, the Clearwater Craft Festival at Coachman Park. All festivals are free, weekend-long outdoor events. The juried outdoor extravaganzas feature a vast array of artistic media, with original arts and crafts handmade in America with prices set to suit all budgets. Each artisan is on-site during the entire festival, allowing patrons to meet and to discover the techniques and inspirations behind each piece. Locations all have ample or free parking available, and friendly pets on leashes are welcome to all Central and West Coast Florida shows. For more information on Howard Alan Events and American Craft Endeavor shows, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.
The 2023-24 art and craft festival season will include several events in the Tampa Bay area, including the following:
Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival — Sept. 23-24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Returning again for the first of multiple events, the September Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival features 50 booths, arranged gallery-style along the docks, filled with thousands of hand-made crafts and beautiful art. The free, two-day event runs extra hours for all visitors, residents and stay-cationers.
33rd Annual Hyde Park Village Art Fair — Oct. 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, at 1622 Snow Avenue in Tampa. This free, two-day event officially kicks off the art festival season in beautiful Hyde Park Village. More than 100 of the nation’s top fine artists bring exquisite paintings, ceramics, wood works, sculptures, glass creations and more to this stunning showcase.
Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival — Oct. 21-22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Fall officially begins, and Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks fill with seasonal offerings of green market goodies, along with more than 70 booths of handmade fine craft during this free, two-day event.
Third annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival — Oct. 28-29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, on Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. American Craft Endeavors welcomes the return of the fall St. Pete Beach Craft Festival. A variety of jewelry, pottery, ceramics, photography, painting, clothing and much more, all handmade in America, will be on display. An expansive green market with plants, orchids, exotic flora, handmade soaps, gourmet spices and freshly popped kettle corn further compliments the weekend in this first of four, seasonal events.
30th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival — Nov. 18-19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, on Main Street in Dunedin. Three decades of this award-winning, creative event is celebrated in Florida’s “most pedestrian-friendly town.” The beautiful showcase features hundreds of craft artisans and green market vendors displaying thousands of affordable, practical, whimsical and artistic works. The free, two-day event benefits the Downtown Main Street Association.
29th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival — Dec. 2-3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. American Craft Endeavors continues an annual December tradition with the 29th Annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, bringing contemporary crafts from more than 100 of the nation's most talented artisans to this free community event.
27th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival — Jan. 6-7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, on Main Street in Dunedin. World-class art returns to beautiful Main Street during the Downtown Dunedin Art Festival. Over 150 local and national artists will line, gallery-style, along the historic town’s main thoroughfare. Each individual tent displays exquisite works of art across all mediums including handcrafted jewelry, stunning photography, paintings, ceramics, fiber, life-sized sculpture and mixed media.
30th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival — Jan. 6-7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. St. Pete celebrates three decades of this popular, free wintertime art stroll. Over 100 craft artisans come to the St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival during this highly creative showcase. Considered a haven for emerging artistic talent and skilled craft artisans, each St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival reveals new creative creations for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.
Clearwater Craft Festival at Coachman Park — Feb. 17-18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, at 301 Drew Street in Clearwater. Located in Coachman Park, in the heart of downtown Clearwater, nearly 100 craft artists will line their “pop-up boutiques” within the lush green spaces along the water in this showcase premiere. Featuring thousands of handmade practical and beautiful works of art and a seasonal greenmarket, visitors and residents will enjoy two days of free, creative inspiration.
31st annual Hyde Park Village Art Fair — March 23-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, at 1622 Snow Avenue in Tampa. Luxury boutique shopping meets the most awe-inspiring contemporary fine art in the nation during this exquisite showcase. Located in Tampa’s modern oasis of Hyde Park Village, the nation’s top artists present sculpture, paintings, mixed media, glasswork and more, arranged gallery-style along the road for a weekend-long, free art walk of dazzling delights.
20th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival — April 13-14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. The Corey Area marks another milestone with two decades of this springtime tradition. A variety of jewelry, pottery, ceramics, photography, painting, clothing and much more, all handmade in America, will be on display.
31st annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival — April 20-21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, on Main Street in Dunedin. The long-running, popular springtime event moves from February to April, bringing hundreds of the best of America’s creatives to beautiful, seaside Dunedin.
Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Springtime Art & Craft Festival — April 27-April 28, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. This new showcase returns, lining the docks of the historic Greek town in beautiful Southwest Florida, and filled with thousands of creative creations from local and visiting fine artists and crafters.
For a complete list of upcoming Howard Alan Events and American Craft Endeavors art and craft festivals, visit www.artfestival.com.