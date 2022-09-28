Clearwater
• “Beau Jest,” through Oct. 23, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Blue’s Clues, Friday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Spyro Gyra, Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Jen Fulwiler, Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Il Volo, Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Victor Wooten, Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Oct. 13-30, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Clearwater Jazz Holiday, Oct. 14-16, at BayCare Ballpark, 601 Old Coachman Road.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now starting at just $25 in advance. For more information call the Clearwater Jazz Holiday office at 727-461-5200 or visit ClearwaterJazz.com or facebook.com/ClearwaterJazz. Tickets must be purchased via clearwaterjazz.com and will not be available for sale through Ruth Eckerd Hall.
• Ray LaMontagne, Friday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Weird Al Yankovic, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Steve Vai, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Molly Hatchet, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “I Ought to be in Pictures,” Oct. 21-Nov. 6, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• Travis Tritt and Chris Janson, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Wallflowers, Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $44.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Here Come the Mummies, Thursday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Brian Culbertson, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Miracle on South Division Street,” Nov. 5 through Dec. 18, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Steep Canyon Rangers, Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Neil Berg, Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Gipsy Kings, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $51.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Joe Satriani, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Celebrating Billy Joel, Sunday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Paul Reiser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Straight No Chaser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $28.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Cat & Nat Unfiltered, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Bonnie Raitt, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Disney Junior Live, Sunday, Nov. 20, noon and 4 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Lorrie Morgan, Sunday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Allman Family Revival, Sunday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Dave Koz and Friends, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Once Upon a Mattress,” Dec. 1-18, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Paula Poundstone, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Three Dog Night, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Englebert Humperdinck, Saturday, Dec. 3, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Anastasia,” Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 and 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Eric Gales, Thursday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Outlaws Yuletide Jam, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Kenny Loggins, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $60. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Kenny Loggins, Thursday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $60. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Rockapella Christmas, Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ’N’ Roll Party, Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $41.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Mindi Abair, Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “My Fair Lady,” Sunday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Celtic Angels Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “A Christmas Carol,” Friday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Salute to Vienna, Saturday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Blue Suede Shoes: Elvis Birthday Bash; Sunday, Jan. 8, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Birthday Club,” Jan. 7 through Feb. 26, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Jan. 12-22, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin II; Thursday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Riverdance, Jan. 17-19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Little Shop of Horrors,” Jan. 20 through Feb. 5, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• World of Musicals, Sunday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Big Band of Brothers, Thursday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $54.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Chris Botti, Friday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Air Supply, Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Bronx Wanderers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Judy Collins, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Tom Rush, Thursday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Blue Man Group, Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2-3, at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Kathy Mattea, Friday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Kat & Dave Show, Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $48.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Mutts Gone Nuts, Sunday, Feb. 5, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Friday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Gypsy,” Feb. 16 through March 5, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd, Dark Side of the Moon; Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Marty Stuart, Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Temptations and The Four Tops, Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Paul Thorn, Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Stayin’ Alive: A Bee Gees Tribute: Sunday, Feb. 19, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman, Sunday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Justin Willman, Thursday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Rita Rudner and Robert Klein, Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Al Stewart, Sunday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• 114 Years of Broadway, Thursday, March 2, 1 and 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Trixie and Katya Live, Friday, March 3, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Beat Goes On: A Cher Tribute; Sunday, March 5, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Mom’s Gift,” March 9 through April 23, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Alan Doyle, Thursday, March 9, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Unnecessary Farce,” March 10-26, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• Little River Band and The Lords of 52nd Street, Sunday, March 12, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Eric Johnson, Saturday, March 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• A Carpenters Tribute, Sunday, March 19, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Gordon Lightfoot, Wednesday, March 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $69. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Steve Miller Band, Thursday, March 23, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $73.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Johnny Mathis, Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• R.E.S.P.E.C.T., Aretha Franklin Tribute; Thursday, March 30, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Private Lives,” March 30 through April 9, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• David Brighton’s Space Oddity, Friday, March 31, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Barbara Eden, Sunday, April 2, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “On Your Feet,” Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• George Benson, Wednesday, April 19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, & I’m in Therapy,” Saturday, April 22, 3 and 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Cats,” Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “The Last Night of Ballyhoo,” April 28 through May 14, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• Steve Martin and Martin Short, Friday, April 28, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $103.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” May 4-21, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “Casserole,” May 6 through June 11, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “Out of Order,” June 5-25, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
“Same Time, Next Year,” June 24 through July 30, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater.
The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
Dunedin
• Sunset Music Series, presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation, featuring More Is More; Friday, Sept. 30, 7 to 9 p.m., at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin. Admission is free. Call 727-812-4530 or visit www.DunedinGov.com.
• “Death by Chocolate,” presented by Dunedin Showcase Theater; Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 6-9, at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Tickets are $15. Call 727-812-4530 or visit www.DunedinShowcaseTheater.net.
• Dunedin Wines the Blues, Saturday, Nov. 12, 1 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin along Main Street and Broadway Avenue. General admission is free. VIP tickets are available. Visit www.winestheblues.com.
• Dunedin Celtic Music Festival, Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Cost is $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Visit www.DunedinCelticMusicFestival.com.
• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Gulfport
• “Better Late,” presented by the Gulfport Community Players, Nov. 10-20, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online in advance and $25 at the door if seats remain. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
• Exit Laughing,” presented by the Gulfport Community Players, Jan. 12-22, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online in advance and $25 at the door if seats remain. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
• “Stop Kiss,” presented by the Gulfport Community Players, June 6-18, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online in advance and $25 at the door if seats remain. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
• 21st annual Summer One Acts, presented by the Gulfport Community Players, July 13-23, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online in advance and $25 at the door if seats remain. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
Largo
• Jeff Scott Soto and Jason Bieler, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Medium Cindy Kaza, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Billy Cobham, Thursday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “The Wedding Singer,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, Oct. 28-Nov. 6, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. For tickets, visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
New Port Richey
• “Wine, Cheese and Murder,” Oct. 15-16, 8 p.m.; and Oct. 17, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $26.25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• Rebecca Chase, Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Tickets are $12. Call 727-841-4704 or visit www.mullinsmusic.org/musicgallery.
• Gypsy Star, Saturday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Tickets are $12. Call 727-841-4704 or visit www.mullinsmusic.org/musicgallery.
• “A Play Gets Murdered,” Nov. 11-12, 8 p.m.; and Nov. 13, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• Nate Najar & Daniela Soledade, Saturday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Tickets are $12. Call 727-841-4704 or visit www.mullinsmusic.org/musicgallery.
• Sinatra: His Way feat. Walt Andrus and the 15-piece J.R. Farley Big Band; Saturday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Tickets are $12. Call 727-841-4704 or visit www.mullinsmusic.org/musicgallery.
• Community Nutcracker Ballet, Dec. 9, 6 p.m.; and Dec. 11, 2 and 6 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “Da,” Jan. 20-21, 8 p.m.; and Jan. 22, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “Sherlock Holmes and the Portal of Time, Feb. 3-4, 8 p.m.; and Feb. 5, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “All Aboard and Then Some,” March 3-4, 8 p.m.; and March 5, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “The Play That Goes Wrong,” April 7-8, 8 p.m.; and April 9, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “Matilda,” May 12-13, 8 p.m.; and May 14, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
Pinellas Park
• Rod Stewart and Tina Turner tribute, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• British Invasion tribute, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Frankie Valli tribute, Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
Safety Harbor
• Kim Richey, Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are not on sale yet. For updates on this upcoming event, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Selwyn Birchwood, Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are not on sale yet. For updates on this upcoming event, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Ana Popovic, Friday, Dec. 2, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are not on sale yet. For updates on this upcoming event, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
St. Pete Beach
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
St. Petersburg
• “Green Day’s American Idiot,” with music by Green Day, lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong, and book by Armstrong and Michael Mayer; through Oct. 2, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Sevendust, Thursday, Sept. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Remi Wolf with Orion Sun, Friday, Sept. 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Sunday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $36. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Coin, Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The War on Drugs, Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45.50 in advance and $48 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Benise, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Yung Bae with Roosevelt, Sunday, Oct. 9, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Turnstile, Friday, Oct. 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Romeo and Juliet,” Sunday, Oct. 16, 3 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $36. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Sabrina Claudio, Thursday, Oct. 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Tango Lovers, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, Friday, Oct. 21, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Mother Mother, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• KennyHoopla, Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Hirie, Thursday, Oct. 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Hippo Campus, Friday, Oct. 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Beabadoobe, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “The Colored Museum” by George C. Wolfe, Nov. 2-27, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Steven Wright, Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Yung Gravy & bbno$, Baby Gravy, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $44.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Disney Princess: The Concert; Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Bumpin Uglies with Tunnel Vision, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $23 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Tropidelic and Kbong & Johnny Cosmic with Mike Pinto; Thursday, Nov. 17, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Rocks the Cure with Better than Ezra and First of the Day, Friday, Nov. 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Nutcracker,” Nov. 25-26, at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $33.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Daniel Tosh, Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 and 10 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• The Hip Abduction, Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Dayglow, Sunday, Nov. 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Blue October, Thursday, Dec. 8, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36 in advance and $48 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Cannibal Corpse, Saturday, Dec. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Tampa
• “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” through Oct. 9, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush; Friday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Lucii, Friday, Sept. 30, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $15. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• The Bearded Brothers, Friday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $10. Call 813-971-0666 or visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• Grum, Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $10. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Luke Bryan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Southern Soul Music Festival, Saturday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $99.96. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• El Gran Combo, Sunday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Panic! At the Disco, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Daniel Habif, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $61.49. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “The Crown Live,” Oct. 5-9, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Tauren Wells, Thursday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $15. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Smashing Pumpkins with Jane’s Addiction, Friday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Sweet Lizzy Project, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Rufus Wainwright, Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Hyde Park Village Art Fair, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1622 Snow Ave., Tampa. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Zac Brown Band, Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $41. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Cypress Hill, Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Matt Fraser, Thursday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show, Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $80. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” presented by mad Theatre; Oct. 14-30, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $27. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Jack Harlow, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Cash Cash, Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Trace Adkins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Andrés Cepeda, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Dracula,” Oct. 19-Nov. 13, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Craig Ferguson, Thursday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Amos Lee, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• The Red Elvises, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Call 813-971-0666 or visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• Myriam Hernandez, Sunday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $52.13. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Kaki King: Modern Yesterdays; Monday, Oct. 24, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Stevie Nicks, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $99. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Greta Van Fleet, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Iron Maiden, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• David Sedaris, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Demi Lovato, Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Adventure Club, Friday, Oct. 28, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Jonathan Van Ness, Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Tchami, Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Romeo Santos, Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Six,” Nov. 1-6, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Bob the Drag Queen, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Marc Anthony, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $61. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Adam Sandler, Sunday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• The Calling, Monday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Trent Harmon, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Reba McEntire, Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $46. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Spy Ninjas Live, Friday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $33.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Foreigner, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Chelsea Handler, Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $90. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Colin & Brad: Scared Scriptless; Thursday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $49.25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• The Millennium Tour featuring Bow Wow, Mario, and Keri Hilson; Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $59.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Sophie B. Hawkins, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Cody Johnson featuring Randy Houser, Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Dirty Dancing in Concert, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $45. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Willy Chirino, Sunday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $50. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “Treasure Island,” Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Hadestown,” Nov. 29-Dec. 4, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Plaid Tidings,” Nov. 30-Dec. 24, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Brett Young, Thursday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Tab Benoit & the Dirty Dozen, Thursday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Bear Grillz, Friday, Dec. 2, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $15. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Matt Hires, Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Son Little, Sunday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Friday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Keller Williams, Friday, Dec. 9, 8:30 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Call 813-971-0666 or visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• For King + Country, Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.99. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Danielle Nicole, Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Call 813-971-0666 or visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• Luann de Lesseps: A Very Countess Christmas; Sunday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• George Lopez, Thursday, Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $91. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Jack Blount, Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Next Generation Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” Dec. 16-18, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Baby Shark Live: The Christmas Show,” Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• R&B Music Experience with Xscape, Bell Biv DeVoe and more; Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $65. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2 and 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Ron White, Sunday, Dec. 18, 6 and 9 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $110. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “Hamilton,” Dec. 28-Jan. 22, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $49. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Benny Benassi, Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• WWE Smackdown, Friday, Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Hamlet,” presented by Jobsite Theater; Jan. 11-Feb. 5, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Tesla, Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $70. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Carbon Leaf, Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $45. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Absolute Queen Tribute, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $41.38. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Alter Bridge, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $45. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Russell Peters, Sunday, Jan. 29, 6 and 9 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $100. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Tampa Bay Symphony: Innovation and Freedom; Sunday, Jan. 29, 2:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” Jan 31-Feb. 5, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $305. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Carrie Underwood, Saturday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $34.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• TobyMac, Sunday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $19.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Norma,” presented by Opera Tampa, Feb. 10-12, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Jim Gaffigan, Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 and 9:30 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Shear Madness,” Feb. 15-April 8, in the Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $43.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Rod Stewart, Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $275. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Ailey, Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation; Saturday, Feb. 18, 1 and 4 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Chicago,” Feb. 21-26, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Nella, Saturday, Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Blake Shelton, Friday, March 3, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $55.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Wicked,” March 8-26, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $53.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Pagliacci,” presented by Opera Tampa, March 10-12, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Misery,” presented by Jobsite Theater, March 15-April 9, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Michael Bolton, Thursday, March 23, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $71. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Stand-up comedian Bob Marley, Friday, March 24, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• On the Edge, Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $22.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Taj Express: The Bollywood Jukebox, March 29-30, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $55.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Our Planet: Live in Concert,” Thursday, March 30, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, Friday, March 31, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Hits! The Musical,” Sunday, April 2, 3 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $43.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” April 11-16, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $43.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Sweeney Todd,” presented by Opera Tampa, April 21-23, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Josephine,” April 28-29, in the Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Bluey’s Big Play,” April 29-30, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Tampa Bay Symphony: Tchaikovsky's "Pathetique," Sunday, April 30, 2:30 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Ain’t Too Proud,” May 2-7, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Next Generation Ballet’s “Don Quixote,” May 6-7, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $22.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Jobsite Theater’s “Alice,” May 10-June 4, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Jagged Little Pill,” May 16-21, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Crowns,” May 24-June 18, in the Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Opera Tampa OUTloud, Friday, June 2, in the TECO Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $26.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Annie,” June 6-11, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Lizzie: The Musical,” presented by Jobsite Theater; July 12-Aug. 6, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Tarpon Springs
• Turnstiles: A tribute to the music of Billy Joel; Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Still Collins USA, a Phil Collins concert experience; Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Flip Flop Opera, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Boy Band Review, Saturday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art and Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• The Highwaymen, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Jukebox Saturday Night, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• The Sounds of Soul, Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 3-18, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Matinees will be Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks New Year’s Weekend Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Flip Flop Opera, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Beginnings, a tribute to Chicago; Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• The Four C Notes, Saturday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $29 for members and $32 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook, Saturday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Creedence Revived, Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Shakespeare in the Dark II,” Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• DIVAS3, Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience; Friday, March 3, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Bachelors of Broadway, Saturday, March 11, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Elements, a tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire; Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Flip Flop Opera, Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Ed Woltil and Adam Randall, Saturday, April 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Super Duos, a tribute to the greatest duos of all time; Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $30 for Tarpon Arts members and $33 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “12 Incompetent Jurors,” April 21-30, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Heritage: A Celebration of Scotland in Song; Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $24 for members and $27 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Leon Majcen and Greg Bauman, Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Flossie Boyd Johnson and Favor, Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Sail On, a tribute to the Beach Boys; Saturday, June 3, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Mercy McCoy and Joshua Reilly, Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Crimes of the Heart,” June 9-18, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Liam Bauman and Taylor Raynor, Saturday, July 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Talley’s Folly,” July 7-9, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Now and Then,” July 21-31, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Wesley Chapel
• Dale Jones, Sept. 29-Oct. 2, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Matt Rife, Oct. 7-9, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Billy D. Washington, Oct. 13-16, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Dan LaMorte, Oct. 20-23, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Maddy Smith, Nov. 3-6, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Ben Brainard, Friday, Nov. 18-19, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Monty Franklin, Nov. 25-26, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Ismo, Dec. 1-3, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• The Freedom Comedy Tour featuring Terry McNeely, Bobby Sauce, and Anthony Rai; Dec. 9-11, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Carmen Morales, Dec. 15-18, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
To submit arts and entertainment events, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.