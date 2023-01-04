CLEARWATER — Singer-songwriter Marc Broussard will perform Wednesday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $20. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock, and soul into contemporary terms. His father, Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist Ted Broussard of The Boogie Kings, nurtured Marc’s musical gifts at an early age, and the vibrant Lafayette, Louisiana, music scene gave him the opportunity to practice his craft consistently from childhood through early adulthood.
After releasing a successful independent EP at age 20, Marc signed a record deal with Island Records and made his major-label debut with “Carencro.” The album featured the hit “Home.” The song was highly successful on radio and catapulted him into the national spotlight. Broussard went on to release multiple albums with major labels over the next 10 years.
Recently, he returned to his independent roots having released several acclaimed original and charitable cover albums via his SOS Foundation (Save our Soul).
Broussard's incomparable brand of soul —- an infectious mix of rock, blues, R&B, funk-pop, and soul coupled with his powerful vocals — has garnered worldwide praise from critics and fans alike. His recent single “Fire” — released in July 2022 — comes from his forthcoming EP. “Fire” was co-written and produced by Eric Krasno.
Broussard will partner with blues titan Joe Bonamassa to release a blues cover album in February.