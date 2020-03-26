Florida Orchestra Guild reschedules Golden Baton event
Originally set for April 7, the annual Florida Orchestra Guild Golden Baton event has been postponed to Tuesday, Oct. 20. The decision was made in response to the threat posed by the COVID-19 virus.
This year's honorees are Bob and Marcy Shuck, who have been outstanding supporters of the Florida Orchestra. The event chairman is Susanna Bellafante. Details about the rescheduled event will be announced at a later date.
For information, call 727-866-3158.
WrestleMania in Tampa canceled
TAMPA — In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place.
WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5, 7 p.m., on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando to produce WrestleMania. Refunds for all WrestleMania Week events are available at all original points of purchase. Those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded in the next 30 days. For those who purchased tickets at the ReliaQuest ticket office at Amalie Arena, refunds will be made available once the ticket office reopens. Currently the ticket office is closed for safety reasons.
Mahaffey announces temporary closure
ST. PETERSBURG — Following the city of St. Petersburg’s direction that disallows events or public gatherings that consist of more than 50 people, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg will be temporarily closed.
“We at the Mahaffey Theater take the utmost pride in bringing entertainment and lasting memories to our theatergoers,” a press release from the venue states. “We appreciate the love and support everyone has shown us over the years and will begin business again as soon as it is safe to do so.
“We strongly believe our city, its businesses and most importantly, the amazing people that create the community we all love, will persevere during this time. We wish everyone nothing but good health and safety throughout the upcoming weeks. These precautionary actions have been taken with St. Petersburg and its residents’ best interest in mind.”
freeFall Theatre cancels ‘Lone Star Spirits,’ ‘Dear World’ performances
ST. PETERSBURG — freeFall Theatre has canceled all remaining performances of “Lone Star Spirits,” following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control.
In addition, since much of the run of “Dear World” falls within the scope of the eight-week recommended suspension, the theater also has canceled the entire planned run of that production.
All single ticket holders and unused subscription tickets to the remainder of “Lone Star Spirits,” as well as all single ticket holders and subscribers for “Dear World,” will receive non-expiring credits to their account for future use. This will happen automatically. Subscribers and those who hold an unused single ticket to either show need take any additional action to receive an account credit. For information, call 727-498-5205 or email boxoffice@freefalltheatre.com.
“We at freeFall care deeply about our family of patrons, artists, and staff and wish you the best in this challenging time,” said Eric Davis, artistic director at freeFall Theatre, in a press release. “We appreciate your support through good times and bad. Our entire community, like many around the country and the rest of the world, will face great challenges to our organizations and lives in the coming weeks. Together we will return from this brief pause in our mission and programming stronger and more grateful than ever for the rich cultural life we enjoy in our beautiful Tampa Bay.”
West Coast Players cancels ‘Four Weddings and an Elvis’
CLEARWATER — In response to the evolving impacts of COVID-19, West Coast Theatre has canceled the remaining performances of “Four Weddings and an Elvis.”
For information on credits or refunds for purchased tickets, email boxoffice@wcplayers.com or call 727-437-2363.
DFAC closes due to pandemic
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Fine Art Center has closed its doors, and classes, workshops, events, galleries, Palm Café, Gallery Shop and offices will be closed at least until Monday, April 13. The center will be contacting all students enrolled in Winter II classes or workshops personally over the next two weeks.
Given the swiftness with which the situation unfolded, DFAC asks that all students wait for the center to reach out to them. The center intends to ensure everyone is informed and satisfied with their personal situation.
Registration for spring session classes that start the week of April 13, are available on the DFAC website. Visit www.dfac.org.
Studio Movie Grill announces temporary closure
Studio Movie Grill has made the difficult decision to temporarily close all locations, including the theater at Seminole City Center.
SMG will refund all tickets pre-purchased and suspend billing customers on all subscription plans. Normal billing cycle will resume when the SMG circuit is fully reopened.
“While we fully intend to reopen, the situation is unlike any we have been challenged with and is rapidly changing,” said Brian Schultz, SMG founder and chief executive. “The health and well-being of our valued team members, treasured guests and entire communities has to be uppermost. We are all taking precautions to support a healthy future for everyone for the long term.”
SMG will continue current SMG medical insurance for employees. For those who are in dire financial need, the company has an internal One Story Fund. This fund welcomes contributions from anyone who would like to assist in this time of need.
