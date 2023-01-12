CLEARWATER — The Grammy Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
This 12-piece powerhouse ensemble is led by the husband-and-wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi. With their own potent original songwriting alongside an extensive canon of influences, the dynamic all-star band owns a reputation for world-class musical expression bolstered by each album and every performance.
Since forming in 2010, TTB’s caravan has traveled countless miles to bring their music to audiences around the world. From sold-out multi-night residencies across America to barnstorming tours through Europe and Japan to the flagship Wheels of Soul annual summer amphitheater tour, the band's shows are an eagerly anticipated highlight of the live music calendar.
The band's most recent release, “I Am the Moon,” is the most ambitious studio project of their career. It is comprised of four albums, including “I. Crescent,” “II. Ascension,” “III. The Fall,” and “IV. Farewell,” as well as four companion films that were released throughout the summer of 2022.
The freedom from the road allowed the band to take a new approach to writing and recording music, which included significant song writing input and ideas from all members of the band. The thematic “I Am the Moon” totals more than two hours of music unfolding across a robust tapestry of genre-defying explorations that propel the American ensemble into new creative territory.
“I Am the Moon” is the latest in an impressive studio discography that includes “Signs” (2019), the “High & Mighty” EP (2019), “Let Me Get By” (2016), “Made Up Mind” (2013), and the Grammy-winning debut, “Revelator” (2011) in addition to their live releases, “Layla Revisited” featuring Trey Anastasio (2021), the Grammy-nominated film/audio “Live from the Fox Oakland” (2017), and 2012’s “Everybody’s Talkin’.”
Tedeschi Trucks Band is also the subject of the newly released documentary “Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen.” The film chronicles the historic Mad Dogs reunion concert, which was spearheaded by Tedeschi and Trucks and took place at 2015's LOCKN' festival.
Tedeschi Trucks Band also features Gabe Dixon on keyboards and vocals, Brandon Boone on bass, Tyler "Falcon" Greenwell on drums, Isaac Eady on drums, Mike Mattison on vocals, Mark Rivers on vocals, Alecia Chakour on vocals, Kebbi Williams on saxophone, Ephraim Owens on trumpet, and Elizabeth Lea on trombone.