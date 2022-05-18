CLEARWATER — Brit Floyd is back on the road performing iconic songs from Pink Floyd’s vast catalog. The tour will include a show Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.britfloyd.com.
This new production will include highlights from “The Wall,” “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals” and “The Division Bell.” The concert also will include show-stopping 23-minute note-for-note performance of the era-defining song “Echoes,” written 50 years ago, and from Pink Floyd's breakthrough 1971 album “Meddle.”
Having performed over 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England, in January 2011, Brit Floyd has circled the world, selling out tours across, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East. The band has performed concerts at some of the world’s greatest venues, including London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and “The Showplace of the Nation,” New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.
The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning multimillion dollar light show, the iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.