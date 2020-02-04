TARPON SPRINGS — Heart by Heart will play Saturday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
General admission tickets are $35. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Heart by Heart features founding Heart bassist Steve Fossen and original drummer Michael Derosier. Both Fossen and Derosier were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 as members of Heart. Both band members were in the classic lineup that recorded a string of albums that not only put Heart on the musical map but also became everlasting classics. They played on “Dreamboat Annie,” “Magazine,” “Little Queen,” “Dog & Butterfly,” “Bebe Le Strange” and “Private Audition.”
They also lent their formidable talents to the timeless singles that appeared on those albums including “Magic Man,” “Dreamboat Annie,” “Crazy on You,” “Barracuda,” “Kick It Out,” “Little Queen,” “Straight On,” “Even It Up” and “Dog & Butterfly.”
Heart by Heart — which also features powerhouse vocalist Somar Macek, multi-talented guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Lizzy Daymont and guitarist Chad Quist — honors the magic and power of the music of Heart by performing music from Heart’s ’70s and ’80s heyday. This incredible lineup considers it their responsibility to bring the songs to the stage in their original form.
“We don’t see it as our task to modify or update these classic tunes that Heart fans love and have listened to all these years,” Fossen said in a press release.
To date, Heart has sold over 35 million records worldwide, including over 22.5 million in album sales in the U.S. They have had top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and 2010s. The group was ranked No. 57 on VH1's 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock.
For more information on Heart by Heart, visit www.heartbyheart.com.