A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘1917’
- Genre: War
- Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Richard Madden, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Daniel Mays, Adrian Scarborough, Jamie Parker, Nabhaan Rizwan, Claire Duburcq, George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman
- Director: Sam Mendes
- Rated: R
At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers — Blake’s own brother among them.
‘Underwater’
- Genre: Thriller and action
- Cast: Kristen Stewart, Jessica Henwick and T.J. Miller
- Director: William Eubank
- Rated: PG-13
A crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.
The film is directed by William Eubank and written by Brian Duffield and Adam Cozad.
‘Like a Boss’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Billy Porter, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair, Ashley Johnson, Jacob Lattimore, Jimmy O. Yang, Jacob Latimore and Karan Soni
- Director: Miguel Arteta
- Rated: R
Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up.
Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from the notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Inherit the Viper’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Bruce Dern, Josh Hartnett, Margarita Levieva, Owen Teague, Valorie Curry, Chandler Riggs and Dash Mihok
- Director: Anthony Jergen
- Rated: R
For siblings Kip (Josh Hartnett) and Josie (Margarita Levieva), dealing opioids isn’t just their family business — it’s their only means of survival.
When a deal goes fatally wrong, Kip decides he wants out. But Kip’s attempt to escape his family’s legacy ignites a powder keg of violence and betrayal, imperiling Kip, Josie, and their younger brother, Boots (Owen Teague), in this searing crime-thriller that builds to a shattering conclusion.
‘The Informer’
- Genre: Thriller and crime
- Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen, Common and Ana de Armas
- Director: Andrea di Stefano
- Not yet rated
Honorably discharged Special Ops soldier Pete Koslow’s (Joel Kinnaman) world is turned upside-down when he is jailed after a fight to protect his wife (Ana de Armas).
He’s given a chance for early release by becoming an informant for the FBI and using his covert skills in an operation to take down The General, the most powerful crime boss in New York. But when the FBI sting meant to finally earn Koslow his freedom results in the death of an undercover NYPD cop, Koslow finds himself caught in the crossfire between the mob and the FBI.
The General insists Koslow take the heat and sends him back to prison to spearhead a drug operation from inside, and the FBI affirms that going back to jail to do The General’s bidding is the only way for Koslow to keep his deal with them alive. Caught in a world of impossible choices, Koslow must return to prison, where he formulates a plan to escape the clutches of three of New York City’s most powerful organizations — the mob, the NYPD and the FBI — in order to save himself and his family.