TAMPA — Matt Nakoa will perform Monday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $30.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Matt Nakoa is an award-winning songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumentalist. A modern troubadour, he makes his home on the highways and concert stages of America.
Born on a small goat farm in New York State, Nakoa trained to be a concert pianist before accepting a scholarship to Berklee College of Music as a vocalist. He developed his dramatic songwriting style with his college art-rock band, The Fens, and when the band dissolved, he landed in New York City. It was in Manhattan’s all-night piano bars that Nakoa developed an uncanny ability to command the attention of any audience.
Nakoa released his first solo album “Light in the Dark” in 2012. It is an eclectic pop opus. In contrast, “A Dozen Other Loves,” released in 2014, explores a simple acoustic palette. This intimate collection has earned many songwriting awards, including a win at Kerrville Folk Festival’s prestigious New Folk Competition. Additionally, Nakoa’s piano music has received favorable reviews in publications including The New York Times, and his film scoring has been featured by Disney. He now tours internationally, recently performing at The White House, throughout India, and regularly with folk music icon Tom Rush.