LARGO — “Keepers of Heritage: Hidden Tales / Custodios de la Herencia: Cuentos Ocultos,” a new exhibition featuring Puerto Rican artists, will run from Aug. 5 through Oct. 15 in the gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road.
An opening reception will take place Saturday, Aug. 5, 6 to 8 p.m., in the gallery. The event is free and open to the public and will feature live music.
The exhibition “seeks to bring to light stories and ideas that may have seldom been as broadly told,” officials said.
“We are always seeking opportunities to expand what we have to offer at the gallery, to explore new voices, to bring visitors and tourists new, exciting and valuable experiences, and to make high quality arts experiences available to everybody,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas. “With ‘Keepers of Heritage,’ we have the opportunity to introduce our community to artists from Puerto Rico and other areas that have been influential in terms of the history and culture of Florida.”
Embracing the exploration of old and new ideas, artists play a vital role in expanding boundaries and ways of seeing and creating a space for conversations on important topics. “Keepers of Heritage” examines and reflects on a diversity of subjects, beliefs, and stories that encourage visitors to reflect on how narratives and perspectives continually evolve.
“‘Keepers of Heritage: Hidden Tales / Custodios de la Herencia: Cuentos Ocultos’ provides the chance to produce a platform for those overshadowed stories and storytellers, awarding a distinctive perspective, where the question is more important than the answer,” said Yasir Nieves, curator for the “Keepers of Heritage” collective.
The exhibition is curated by Nieves and showcases original work in a variety of mediums including painting, sculpture, drawing, and engraving by renowned artists from Puerto Rico, Florida, and New York.
Artists include: Brenda Cruz, Alejandro De Jesús, Jose Feliciano Bonilla, Carmelo Fontanez Cortijo, Domingo García, Francisco García Burgos, Martin García Rivera, Michael Irrizary Pagán, Yasir Nieves, Juan Nieves Burgos, Angel Rivera Morales, Rafael Rivera Rosa, Carmen Rojas Gines, Pablo Rubio, Aby Ruiz, Gilbert Salinas, Joan Emanuelli Sánchez, Luis Soto, Valentín Tirado Barreto, and Rigoberto Torres.
“Keepers of Heritage” is an extended collaborative effort whose purpose is to document, present and promote the contributions of Puerto Rican artists in the Caribbean archipelago and abroad. Its roots go back to 2015 with the presentation of the “La Diaspora'' exhibition at the Terrace Gallery in Orlando City Hall. Since then, the collective has expanded and traveled to institutions such as the National Museum for Puerto Rican Arts and Culture in Chicago, the Appleton Museum of Art in Ocala, and the Albin Polasek Museum in Winter Park.
Over eight years, the collective has documented and presented the work of nearly 30 artists whose artistic practices include a diversity of mediums such as painting, drawing, sculpture, engraving, multimedia, and photography.
"We are very proud to bring work by this amazing collective of award-winning Puerto Rican artists to Pinellas County," said Beth Gelman, senior director of arts and cultural programming. "The gallery at Creative Pinellas is continually looking for new opportunities to use the visual and performing arts to explore our cultural universe, and to expand our notions of community and identity."
The gallery is open Wednesdays through Sundays with new hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artworks will also be available to view and purchase online in a virtual gallery at CreativePinellas.org/KOHHT.