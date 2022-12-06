TAMPA — Grammy-nominated comedian, actor and TV host George Lopez, will bring his “OMG Hi! Comedy Tour” to the Tampa Bay area Thursday, Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $91. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Lopez’s multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy, and late-night television.
Lopez recently debuted his new NBC comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez” featuring his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez. The sitcom about a blue-collar family also features Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez, Al Madrigal, and Selenis Leyva as cast members.
Like many African Americans comedians before him, George Lopez broke ground for Latino comics by embracing his ethnicity and confronting racial stereotypes head on. He is currently performing stand-up in arenas across the country on his “OMG Hi! Comedy Tour” through 2022.
His original comedy special “We’ll Do It for Half” for Netflix premiered globally in the summer of 2020. Prior to that, Lopez joined Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer onstage for “The Comedy Get Down” which inspired a scripted comedy series based on the tour for BET. In 2017, Lopez completed a nationwide tour for “The Wall World.”
Lopez has four HBO specials to his credit, including “The Wall” (2017), “It’s Not Me, It’s You” (2012), “Tall, Dark and Chicano” (2009) which was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album, and “America's Mexican” (2007). He performed as part of HBO and TBS's “Comic Relief 2006.” His acclaimed comedy concert, “Why You Crying?,” debuted on Showtime in 2004. He released his third standup CD, “El Mas Chingon,” in 2006, which also earned Lopez his second Grammy nomination in the category of Best Comedy Album. In 2004, he was nominated for a Grammy in the same category for his CD “Team Leader.”
On television, Lopez produced and starred in “Lopez,” a semi-autobiographical single camera sitcom for two seasons on TV Land. The series explored his struggle between two worlds and the crises that are often of his own making. In 2014, Lopez co-created and starred in the multi-camera ensemble comedy “Saint George” for FX. He hosted TBS’ inaugural late night talk show, “Lopez Tonight,” for two seasons. It represented Lopez's return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing, and starring in Warner Bros. Television's groundbreaking hit television sitcom “George Lopez,” which ran for six seasons on ABC. The show remains a hit with viewers in syndication on both broadcast stations and cable TV’s Nick at Nite, ranking as one of the top-rated shows on the network in addition to being one of the top 5 comedies and top 20 weekly programs in syndication.
In film, Lopez most recently starred in “Walking with Herb” opposite Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell. The faith-based story was inspired by Joe S. Bullock’s novel of the same name. He also appeared in IFC Films’ modern-day western “No Man’s Land” opposite Frank Grillo, Jake Allyn and Andie MacDowell.
Lopez was the focus of the documentary “Brown is the New Green: George Lopez and the American Dream” as he struggles to represent Latinos in a manner true to their realities and aspirations.