CLEARWATER — Grammy Award winning saxophonist Kenny G will perform Friday, April 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $69.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
In a recording career that spans more than three decades and more than 20 albums, Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin to a jazz foundation, solidifying his reputation as the premiere artist in contemporary jazz. Since the early 1980s, his combination of unparalleled instrumental chops and indelible melodies has resulted in sales of more than 75 million records worldwide and more than a dozen climbs to the top of Billboard’s contemporary jazz chart.
This legendary musician has spent the last three decades traveling the world and playing for millions of fans and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business during his long career, ranging from Michael Bolton to Weezer to Whitney Houston to Katy Perry.
In December, Kenny released his first new album in six years. Titled “New Standards,” the 11-song collection of original compositions takes inspiration from the jazz ballads of the ’50s and ’60s.
“For this album, I wanted to try to recreate those ‘sounds’ but do it my own way, which for me meant that I would have to compose the songs myself,” Kenny G said. “So, I set out to compose and perform songs that capture the ‘heart and soul’ of those beloved jazz standards and to record them my way. It was a wonderful — and painstaking — labor of love and I’m super proud of the end result.”
Kenny is often credited with spawning the “smooth jazz” phenomenon.
“I’m proud of the fact it was a new style of music that no one was either playing or writing at the time,” Kenny said. “And it touched a great many people who weren’t into traditional jazz, pop or R&B. Somewhere in the middle, they found something they were looking for and liked.”
“New Standards” continues the musical path Kenny has blazed over the years. The tracks are almost equally divided between soprano and tenor sax, with one song, “Two of a Kind,” featuring him on both, duetting with himself, a slight, unintended hint of Seals & Crofts’ “Summer Wind” wafting through, while the wistful, airy “Moonlight” finds him taking a rare turn on alto sax, the instrument on which he first learned to play.
“I wanted to play songs with chord progressions that reflected the classic jazz era of Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Sonny Rollins, Cannonball Adderley and Dexter Gordon, while doing them my way, creating new standards,” he said.