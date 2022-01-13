CLEARWATER — The Little Feat by Request Tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Special guest Jack Broadbent will open the show. For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.littlefeat.net.
Little Feat, known for hits such as “Hate to Lose Your Lovin’,” “Texas Twister,” “Let It Roll” and “One Clear Moment,” was formed in 1969. The band’s debut album featured the instant-classic tune “Willin’” and the follow-up album, “Sailin’ Shoes,” added “Easy to Slip,” “Trouble,” “Tripe Face Boogie,” “Cold Cold Cold” and the title track to their repertoire.
Little Feat have indeed led a storied life ever since they formed in 1969.
Their unconventional signature of earthy, organic appeal and polished, first-rate musicianship wrapped around eclectic and memorable songs — clearly delivered as an authentic labor of love — has been a lasting fixture on the musical landscape. As American as apple pie and rock and roll itself, the band’s music transcends boundaries, offering a freewheeling fusion of California rock and Dixie-inflected funk-boogie. In the mix as well are strains of folk, blues, rockabilly, country and jazz, inventing a hybrid sound that is truly Little Feat’s own.
In 2008, Little Feat released “Join the Band” and, in 2012, their latest album “Rooster Rag.”
The band’s current lineup features Bill Payne on keyboards and vocals; Kenny Gradney on bass; Sam Clayton on percussion and vocals; Fred Tackett on guitars and vocals; Scott Sharrard on guitars and vocals; and Tony Leone on drums.
Scott and Tony will be new to most Feat fans. Fortunately, they’ve both crossed paths with the band many times over the past decade and they fit as elegantly and comfortably as a perfectly broken-in pair of jeans. They were born for this.
So, is the audience, which is why they’re going to join the band and choose the set list for every show on this first post-pandemic tour. For information on that, go to www.leatfeat.net.
Special guest Jack Broadbent has been hailed as "the new master of the slide guitar" by the Montreux Jazz Festival and "the real thang" by the legendary Bootsy Collins. Broadbent has spent the past few years wowing audiences across the globe with his blend of virtuosic acoustic and slide guitar and blues inspired vocals. His songs can span from a beautiful folk ballad to straight-ahead rock and roll.
For information, visit www.jackbroadbent.co.uk.