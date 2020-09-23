Sarah Brightman to perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER – Sarah Brightman will perform Wednesday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets range from $53.75 to $253.75. Tickets went on sale Sept. 18 and are only available online at www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
The world’s most successful and bestselling soprano will bring her “Hymn: Sarah Brightman in Concert Tour” to Ruth Eckerd. For a complete list of tour dates and information on VIP packages, visit www.SarahBrightman.com.
Brightman says fans should "expect the unexpected." The tour began in South America and will include over 125 shows on five continents throughout 2021.
To enhance her world of enchantment, Brightman has partnered with Swarovski on her world tour. Her elaborate costumes and dazzling tiaras will be composed of over 600,000 Swarovski crystals. Many of the signature pieces Brightman will be wearing herself, as they have been incorporated into her tour costumes.
Brightman unveiled “Hymn,” her 15th full-length album, in November 2018. Released on Decca Gold/Universal, the album marked the multiplatinum Grammy award-nominated classical crossover pioneer’s first new studio recording since she released the international chart-topper “Dreamchaser” in 2013. Brightman returned to the recording studio in 2016 to begin working on “Hymn” with long time producer and collaborator Frank Peterson. The result is the spiritually themed “Hymn” — an inspirational collection of orchestrated, choir-based songs that Brightman says felt soothing to record. “Hymn” was recorded over two years in Hamburg, Miami, London, Vancouver, Los Angeles, New York, and Budapest.
"I’m so excited to share this album with everyone,” Brightman said in a press release. “’Hymn’ is excitingly eclectic, encompassing many different styles, and I'm looking forward to performing the new songs on my world tour. Every project I’ve done has come from an emotional place, and I wanted to make something that sounded very beautiful and uplifting. To me, ‘Hymn’ suggests joy — a feeling of hope and light, something that is familiar and secure, and I hope that sentiment resonates through the music."
The album’s mystical, uplifting tone is set with its title track — a song by British prog-rock band Barclay James Harvest. The release also encompasses songs by such modern composers as Eric Whitacre, Japanese superstar musician and songwriter Yoshiki, and German DJ Paul Kalkbrenner. The album closes with a new rendition of Brightman’s signature smash duet with Andrea Bocelli, “Time to Say Goodbye,” singing lyrics that she wrote herself, and sung in English for the first time.
Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard’s dance and classical music charts, Brightman has racked up more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. She is also known for her iconic star turn in “The Phantom of the Opera,” whose soundtrack has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.
Her duet with Bocelli, “Time to Say Goodbye,” became an international success selling 12 million copies worldwide. Brightman’s albums “Eden,” “La Luna,” “Harem” and “Symphony” were each chart-topping Billboard hits and accompanied by world tours. Additionally, Brightman has performed at such prestigious events as the 2007 Concert for Diana, the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.